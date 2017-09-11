NSFW: Philadelphia Naked Bike Ride 2017 Photos

If you were in Philly on Saturday, it was hard to miss the Philadelphia 2017 Naked Bike Ride ,where thousands of cyclists stripped down and rode naked through the streets to promote positive body image, fuel conscious consumption and cycling advocacy.

The ride itself began at 5 p.m. with a pre-ride festival that started at 3 p.m.

For their 9th anniversary, there was even a body paint component where participants were able to add a rainbow of color to their birthday suit.

While many chose to forgo clothing of any kind, Philly Naked Bike Ride implements a "bare as you dare" policy, so if you want to cover up a little bit, that's totally okay. The most important thing is to feel comfortable in your own skin, especially given their mission to promote positive body image.

Were you there?

Check out our NSFW photos from HughE Dillon.

