Ocean Prime launches its first-ever Father’s Day brunch in Philly

Ocean Prime in Philadelphia is launching its first-ever Father’s Day brunch this weekend. If you’re looking to take dad out to eat, but aren’t a steak fan yourself, you both will find plenty to choose from on the menu of this seafood and steakhouse.

Brunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. along with their regular dinner menu.

The featured dish for Father’s Day will be executive chef Jenn Grosskruger’s 10 oz. filet, blackened scallop surf and turf, topped with gorgonzola cream sauce ($62).

Just because you’re treating dad, however, doesn’t mean you can’t treat yourself. There’s no shame in ordering two of the above dish, and if you’re in a group, one for everyone at the table.

The crab and eggs dish pictured above also looks "eggcellent" as well.

Ocean Prime is located at 124 S. 15th St. in Philadelphia.

