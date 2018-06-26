PHOTOS: Old City Eats 2018 Block Party

Old City celebrated the first day of summer with the third annual Old City Eats Block Party.
Attendees got to enjoy a plethora of food options from 30 participating bars and restaurants.
In addition, there was also live music from local acts like the Nick Salcido Trio, John McGillin & Friends, DJ Decybals and more.
“What an incredible start for Old City Eats 2018,” says Old City District executive director, Job Itzkowitz. “The Old City Eats Kickoff Block Party welcomed a record number with over 4,000 visitors who enjoyed the diverse dining options that Old City has to offer. Attendees were treated to live jazz, salsa music, dueling pianos and traditional Irish music while they dined under the stars. We look forward to welcoming everyone into our 30+ businesses participating in Old City Eats every Thursday through August 30th.”
Did you attend the 2018 Old City Eats Block Party?
Check out our photos above by Talya Hailey and Kory Aversa.
Old City Eats will be held every Thursday from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. through August 30.
You can check out our guide to Old City Eats 2018 here.