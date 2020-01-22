Head to Old City's Winter Walk & Shop this weekend

Earlier this year, an eight-inch water main ruptured at Third and Arch Streets subsequently flooding many basements and closing down streets in the area. The damage done requires at least another six weeks of work, and the hit to the Old City area businesses with no vehicular traffic is what motivated this weekend's festivities.

This Saturday, Old City will be hosting the Winter Walk & Shop, and since pedestrian access is still allowed on the affected streets, Philadelphians should have no problem delving into all of the special offers and opportunities being offered. The event will take place from 11 am-6 pm, and there truly is something for everyone to check out.

Philly's own unique tasting room, bar supply and bottle shop, Art in the Age will be serving up a specialty cocktail on Saturday. AITA's Sinkhole Cocktail Special is made with Kinsey Rye Whiskey, Art in the Age Sierra Fig Cordial, Averna, cacao macadamia bitters and is garnished with a brûléed orange peel, cacao nibs and a mini shovel. Shoppers can sip on this treat for $12 while also perusing Art in the Age's sale featuring 50% off of select shop inventory including bitters, mixing glasses, cocktail mixers, t-shirts and more.

Another notable stop during the Winter Walk & Shop is at The Center for Art in Wood. The Center will be offering 25% off all kid's toys and books and will also be hosting A Conversation and Makers Mixer from 4 pm-6 pm. The mixer will feature Katie Hudnall, Cheryl R. Riley, Eve-Lena Shermaine Pinder, Rosanne Somerson, and Deirdre Visser who will all be discussing the exhibition "Making a Seat at the Table: Women Transform Woodworking" and sharing personal stories.

If you have new furniture on your shopping list, Minima has you covered. Their winter sale features 15% off new sofa orders and 50%-70% off floor display items, plus on Saturday, live 3D rendering demonstrations to help you visualize new furniture in your home.

Local favorite Old City Coffee is also pulling out all of the stops for the Winter Walk & Shop featuring a special Guatemala Finca San Gerardo blend. This washed Bourbon single species coffee blend was chosen to feature because of its creamy, caramel flavor with hints of red wine and long molasses finish.

Other shops offering specials include 36 Craven (15% off storewide), Barnet Fair (10% off products and merchandise), Blokes Barbershop & Gentleman’s Emporium (20% off all Egyptian cotton, hand-loomed scarves and socks), Bonejour Pet Supply (20% and 40% off select items, plus free doggy treats), ERDON (up to 75% off select items in the store), Grossman Furniture (free delivery), Mode Moderne (20% off), Momo’s Tree House (free Valentine's crafts and free balloon with purchase), More Than Old (free bottle of wine with any new set of wine glasses purchased), Never Too Spoiled (all trunk sale items under $20), Oui (3 desserts for $15), Philadelphia Independents (select items 15%-50% off), PhillySocks (a variety of specials), Roche Bobois (up to 50% off of select items), SUGARCUBE® (20% off Wooden Ships by Paola Buendia Sweaters), Sweat Fitness (join for only 20 cents down) and Tribal Home (discounts on masks and a 2 pm talk on what masks are all about.)

For more information on Old City's Winter Walk & Shop visit oldcitydistrict.org