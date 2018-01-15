Parx Casino debuts Xcite Center

If you’re in the mood to see some live entertainment without trekking all the way to the city, the new Xcite Center at Parx Casino in Bensalem may become your new favorite place.

This past Saturday, the $50M expansion made its debut with an inaugural concert by Grammy award-winning band, Chicago.



“Parx Casino® is thrilled to open a spectacular new live music venue with state-of-the-art sound and technology that will attract America’s biggest names in music and comedy,” said CEO Tony Ricci. “We set out to build the best entertainment venue of this size in the area.”



A number of national acts are scheduled to take the stage at Parx Casino in 2018, including Reba McEntire, Rascal Flatts, Gabriel “Fluffy” Iglesias, Bill Engvall, Paul Rodgers of Bad Company, Eddie Money, Pat Benatar, Wayne Brady, Dane Cook, Third Eye Blind, Dwight Yoakam, The Commodores and Lyle Lovett & Shawn Colvin.



“We’ll be continuing to announce more great acts – at and above the level of what has been announced – in the coming months,” Ricci adds.



The 30,000 square foot space has 1,500 seats and each one has been designed to give a perfect view of the stage.



Parx Casino is located at 2999 Street Rd. in Bensalem.



For more information and to buy tickets for upcoming shows, visit: parxcasino.com.