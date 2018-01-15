PHOTOS: Grand opening of the Xcite Center at Parx Casino

If you live in the suburbs, you’ll be happy to know that Parx Casino in Bensalem opened their highly anticipated Xcite Center on Saturday night, to a packed house of Chicago fans.



The Grammy award-winning band performed many of their hits to the enthusiastic crowd, including “You’re the Inspiration,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “Hard Habit to Break” and more.



The band helped cut the ribbon to the new space at 6:45 p.m., prior to the start of their 8 p.m. show.



Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.