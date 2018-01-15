If you live in the suburbs, you’ll be happy to know that Parx Casino in Bensalem opened their highly anticipated Xcite Center on Saturday night, to a packed house of Chicago fans.
The Grammy award-winning band performed many of their hits to the enthusiastic crowd, including “You’re the Inspiration,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “Hard Habit to Break” and more.
The band helped cut the ribbon to the new space at 6:45 p.m., prior to the start of their 8 p.m. show.
Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.
PHOTOS: Grand opening of the Xcite Center at Parx Casino
Legendary band, Chicago, performed the first show on Saturday night.
-
1 of 11
Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
-
2 of 11
Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
-
3 of 11
Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
-
4 of 11
Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
-
5 of 11
Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
-
6 of 11
Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
-
7 of 11
Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
-
8 of 11
Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
-
9 of 11
Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
-
10 of 11
Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
-
11 of 11
Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
If you live in the suburbs, you’ll be happy to know that Parx Casino in Bensalem opened their highly anticipated Xcite Center on Saturday night, to a packed house of Chicago fans.