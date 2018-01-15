Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Grand opening of the Xcite Center at Parx Casino

Legendary band, Chicago, performed the first show on Saturday night.
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : January 15, 2018
Parx Casino opened their highly anticipated Xcite Center over the weekend. | HughE Dillon VIEW GALLERY 11 Photos
  • Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    1 of 11

    Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon

  • Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    2 of 11

    Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon

  • Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    3 of 11

    Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon

  • Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    4 of 11

    Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon

  • Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    5 of 11

    Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon

  • Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    6 of 11

    Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon

  • Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    7 of 11

    Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon

  • Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    8 of 11

    Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon

  • Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    9 of 11

    Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon

  • Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    10 of 11

    Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon

  • Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    11 of 11

    Fans enjoyed seeing Chicago perform at Parx Casino. | HughE Dillon

If you live in the suburbs, you’ll be happy to know that Parx Casino in Bensalem opened their highly anticipated Xcite Center on Saturday night, to a packed house of Chicago fans.

The Grammy award-winning band performed many of their hits to the enthusiastic crowd, including “You’re the Inspiration,” “Hard to Say I’m Sorry,” “Hard Habit to Break” and more.

The band helped cut the ribbon to the new space at 6:45 p.m., prior to the start of their 8 p.m. show.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

 
 
Latest News

 
Trending