5 cars you can’t miss at the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show

Ford celebrates the 50th anniversary of the movie "Bullitt" with the Mustang Bullitt, which will be on display at the Philadelphia Auto Show. Provided

The Philadelphia Auto Show returns to the Pennsylvania Convention Center from Jan. 27 through Feb. 4, featuring some of the most talked about cars in the world and some even making their public debut.

“It’s time to make some memories, Philadelphia,” says Ian Jeffery, chairman of the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show. “It doesn’t matter if you are young in age or young at heart, a first-time attendee or one of our beloved fans, we will have something that fuels you.”

From getting up close and personal with Bugattis to being among the first to see Volvo’s new compact SUV, here are five cars you can’t miss at the Philadelphia Auto Show.



Bugatti Chiron

With a price tag of $2.7 million and less than 100 people in world actually owning one, the Bugatti Chiron is called a hypercar for a reason. Its 1000 horsepower engine (the average car would maybe have 250 horsepower) and race car - inspired design makes this car move with unmatched ferocity — going from 0 to 60 in just 2.5 seconds.



Rolls Royce Phantom

While not as expensive as a Bugatti, the Rolls Royce Phantom is still a ultra luxurious set of wheels, retailing for around $418,000. Aside from being able to go from 0 to 60 in 5.1 seconds, the Rolls Royce Phantom added really unique design elements. Owners will be able to commission an individual work of art that can be hermetically sealed behind the dashboard. Talk about riding in style!



Volvo XC40

Volvo has been around since tk, but in all these years, they’ve never stepped into the compact SUV market — until now. At the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show, you’ll be among the first on the east coast to see the debut of the Volvo XC40, the manufacturer’s first compact SUV. The all-wheel drive vehicle features inline, four-cylinder, turbo-charged engines and even an option 360 degree camera that makes parking a breeze. It will be available to consumers in April.







The Jaguar E-Pace

While the Jaguar E-Pace has the feel of a sports car, its all surface control (ASPC) gives you extra agility. With the ability to go from 0 to 60 in 6.6 seconds and reaching max speeds of 143 mph, this car is a dream come true with a starting price of $38,600.





The Ford Mustang Bullitt

The Ford Mustang celebrated the 50th anniversary of the iconic movie, “Bullitt,” starring screen legend, Steve McQueen, who drove a Mustang in the film. The limited edition car features a 5.0 liter V8 engine with 475 horsepower with top speeds of 163 mph. Mustang chief designer, Darrell Behmer calls the new Bullitt, “effortlessly cool.”





For more information on the 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show, visit: phillyautoshow.com.

If you go:

The 2018 Philadelphia Auto Show

Jan. 27 to Feb. 4, 2018

The Pennsylvania Convention Center

1101 Arch St.

$14 (Adults 13+)

$7 (Children 7-12)

phillyautoshow.com