Head to Philadelphia Brewing Company to check out Pinups & Pints this weekend

This weekend is going to be retro. Sunday marks the first-ever Pinups & Pints at Philadelphia Brewing Company and if you’re a fan of the vintage era, this classic car show and pinup contest cannot be missed.

PBC partnered up with Pinups for Pitbulls Inc. and the PA Liberty Belles, a volunteer and charity-focused pinup club, for the colorful charity event this weekend, and everyone is invited out to don their best pinup attire, drink, eat and peruse vintage cars all for a great cause.

“As longtime supporters of local animal shelters and rescues, we are thrilled to host this unique and nostalgic charity event,” said Nancy Barton, co-owner of Philadelphia Brewing Co., in a release. “We look forward to traveling back in time with the pinup girls and vintage cars in support of adorable, adoptable dogs!”

Pinups & Pints will feature a pinup contest emceed by Judi Justice, president of the PA Liberty Belles. Contestants will be judged on different attributes such as style, answers to questions and crowd enthusiasm by a panel comprised of the PA Liberty Belles, Bill and Nancy Barton of Philadelphia Brewing Co. and a few local celebrities. The winner of the contest will be crowned “Miss Hops.”

Aside from the competition, the high-energy event this weekend will also feature a vintage-car show co-hosted by the Greasers Social Club. According to the release, classic car owners with pre-1972 vehicles can register for a chance to win Best in Show, Most Unique, Brewery Pick, or Best Female Ride. Registration for the car show is now open with a $10 registration fee. To pre-register, interested participants should email Peggy.pina.pinup@gmail.com with the make, model and year of their vehicle.

While checking out the competition and the classic cars, guests can munch on handmade vegan tamales from local chef Jen Zavala, mouthwatering Philly cheesesteaks from Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop and enticing ice cream from Big Top’s Surfin’ Sundaes ice cream truck. Pets can also join in on the fun: the Clean Plate Club food truck and Ham + Bone will be offering treats for all furry friends who attend the event.

Pinups & Pints is happening at the Philadelphia Brewing Company. DILLON AVERY

Pinups & Pints will also feature a raffle with plenty of enticing items from local vendors including Ham + Bone (a local pet supply and grooming boutique), Toile (a local clothing and accessories store), Carnival of Collectables (an antique and art mall), Beauty Set Apart (a custom hair accessories company), Liberty Kitchen (a deli and market) and Smitty’s Custom Bowling Pin Art.

Leashed pets are allowed in the beer garden at the event, and there will also be adoptable pit bulls on site from the Animal Care and Control Team of Philadelphia (ACCT Philly).