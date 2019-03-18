Head to Philadelphia Brewing Company for some yoga and free beer 

If you love yoga just as much as you love beer, listen up. Philadelphia Brewing Company has found a way to pair the two beautifully, and all Philadelphians are invited out to stretch and sip.

Every Tuesday night, Philadelphia Brewing Co. (the city’s oldest brewery) is offering an hour-long yoga class followed by a fun happy hour where every yogi receives a complimentary beer in their upstairs Stable Bar. You worked that hard in the workout class, why shouldn’t you indulge in a refreshing brew? Participants have their choice between an enticing Philadelphia Brewing Co. beer or a Commonwealth Cider. Options include the classic Kenzinger (a German Style Pilsner), the Newbold IPA (an American IPA), and the Walt Wit ( PBC’s take on the Belgium Witbier). Commonwealth Ciders also come in a variety of flavors, including Traditional Dry, Gregarious Ginger and Black Cherry. The best part? Commonwealth Ciders are naturally gluten-free and contain only 1 gram of sugar.

Any yoga loving beer drinker can head to Philadelphia Brewing Company on Tuesday nights at 6 pm to indulge in all of the fun.

But that’s not all. On Friday, March 22 PBC will be taking their workout sessions up a notch with a specialty high-spirited HIIT and yoga class called Booty Call. The HIIT class will be led by personal trainer Alana Messine with a yoga flow class following led by master yogi, Stacia Nero. Messine was certified as a personal trainer through NASM and has been changing people’s lives in the City of Brotherly Love for years. Nero finished her training in 2010 and has been offering her uplifting and intense classes for almost a decade.

DJ Yolo Ono will be providing the beats for the night, and all booty callers will also receive a complimentary Philadelphia Brewing Co. beer or Commonwealth Cider after the workout session has wrapped up.

The March 22 event will also feature a chance to win the ultimate Philly wellness basket; including a treatment with Summit Acupuncture and Brewerytown Chiropractic, plus Cook & Proper CBD products. Additional prizes include a head-to-toe Lululemon outfit and one-on-one sessions with Alana and Stacia. Tickets are $35, doors open at 6 pm with the HIIT class starting at 6:30 pm, yoga flow at 7:10 pm and drinks at 8:10 pm. Anyone who wishes to participate can purchase tickets on Eventbrite.

Philadelphia Brewing Company is located at 2440 Frankford Ave., Philadelphia. The brewery is massive boasting 38,000 square feet; the size of the building offers the perfect venue for many interesting events and escapades including the unique and fun fitness classes.

For more information on Philadelphia Brewing Company and their upcoming events visit philadelphiabrewing.com