PHOTOS: Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau Annual Luncheon

Were you there?

The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon

The Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) held their annual luncheon at Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the National Constitution Center.

Business leaders, employees from the hospitality sector and decision makers got together to network as well as celebrate another year of tourism and growth for Philadelphia.

What’s more, PHL Diversity, the diversity division of PHLCVB, was honored for a decade of raising Philadelphia’s profile as a diverse destination for conventions and visitors.

Were you at the luncheon? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

For more information on PHLCVB, visit discoverphl.com.