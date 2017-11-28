Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Philadelphia

PHOTOS: Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau Annual Luncheon

Were you there?
The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon VIEW GALLERY 10 Photos
  • The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    1 of 10

    The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon

  • The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    2 of 10

    The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon

  • The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    3 of 10

    The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon

  • The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    4 of 10

    The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon

  • The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    5 of 10

    The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon

  • The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    6 of 10

    The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon

  • The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    7 of 10

    The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon

  • The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    8 of 10

    The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon

  • The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    9 of 10

    The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon

  • The PHLCVB Annual Luncheon was held at the National Constitution Center on the day before Thanksgiving. | HughE Dillon
    Image Zoom
    10 of 10

The Philadelphia Convention & Visitors Bureau (PHLCVB) held their annual luncheon at Wednesday, Nov. 22 at the National Constitution Center.

Business leaders, employees from the hospitality sector and decision makers got together to network as well as celebrate another year of tourism and growth for Philadelphia.

What’s more, PHL Diversity, the diversity division of PHLCVB, was honored for a decade of raising Philadelphia’s profile as a diverse destination for conventions and visitors.

Were you at the luncheon? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

For more information on PHLCVB, visit discoverphl.com.

 
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : November 28, 2017
 
Latest News

 
Trending