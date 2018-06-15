Have you seen the Philadelphia Eagles World Championship rings...for fans?

There’s only 127 of them, so act fast!

Your team spirit could use some bling, in the form of the Philadelphia Eagles World Championship fan rings. Philadelphia Eagles and Jostens

The Philadelphia Eagles and Jostens have teamed up to create a World Championship jewelry collection for fans, that includes 127 limited edition World Championship fan rings.

In an effort to commemorate the Philadelphia Eagles stunning 2017 season and their Super Bowl LII win, the jewelry line has options for men, women and children.

“The bond we share with our fans means everything to us,” says Eagles President Don Smolenski in a press release. “They inspire us every day and it is our privilege to share this jewelry collection, which has been created exclusively for Eagles fans everywhere.”

The jewelry line includes pendants, charm bracelets, band rings, bangles and cufflinks.

The centerpiece of the collection however are the abovementioned Philadelphia Eagles limited edition World Championship fan rings.

There are only 127 of them available, so acting fast is advised.

They come with a pretty hefty price tag, however — $11,127.00.

The ring pays tribute to the three players involved in the epic “Philly Special” play — Corey Clement (30), Trey Burton (88) and Nick Foles (9) — and the “127” is the sum of their combined jersey numbers as well as the number of diamonds in the bezel of the ring. In total, the 10-karat white gold ring features 219 diamonds and 17 genuine green sapphires, weighing 9.15 carats.

The Philadelphia Eagles limited edition World Championship fan rings are also the closest ring ever designed to the actual NFL World Championship ring.

So maybe the splurge is worth it?

For more information, visit: jostens.com.