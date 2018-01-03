Cozy up at these Philadelphia fireplaces

Has it ever been this cold in Philadelphia? Most of us are too cold to remember. With the frigid temperatures sending the city into a deep freeze, after work socializing has to happen by a fireplace if it’s going to happen at all. Here are our top picks for the best Philadelphia fireplaces to add a little wintry ambiance as well as warmth to the end of a chilly day.



Townsend

1623 E. Passyunk Ave.

townsendrestaurant.com

Warm up to romance in the winter months at Townsend on East Passyunk, with its roaring fireplace, white linen tablecloths and candle lit atmosphere. Feast on seasonal dishes inspired by the French countryside, sip on French wine and get cozy.



The Twisted Tail

509 S. 2nd St.

thetwistedtail.com

On the second floor of The Twisted Tail is their homey “Club Room,” which features not one, but two electric fireplaces surrounded by exposed brick. Get together with friends to play games like shuffleboard and darts or even watch a game on their two flat screen TVs.



Devil’s Den

1148 S. 11th St.

devilsdenphilly.com

Whether you’re in the dining room or the bar area at Devil’s Den, you can still enjoy the warmth of their wood-burning fireplace — which is double-sided. Chow down on comfort food favorites from Chef Paul Trowbridge and brews from lead bartender Kris Hagan.

Amuse Restaurant

1421 Arch St.

amusephiladelphia.com

The restaurant at Le Meridien hotel, Amuse, has an incredible fireplace and lounge area, with ample seating in a luxe atmosphere. If you’re just in the mood for drinks, their bar serves up “legendary” cocktails, inspired by some of the most legendary women of all time, including Frida Kahlo and Grace Kelly. But if you’re hungry, their restaurant has an extensive menu of seasonal fare.

Heritage

914 N. 2nd St.

heritage.life

Enjoy live music, a locally-sourced seasonal menu and 30 rotating craft beers on draft in addition to a cozy electric fireplace at Heritage in Northern Liberties. And don’t worry wine lovers — there’s plenty of great vino, too.

