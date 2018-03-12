How many people attended the Philadelphia Flower Show?

The 2018 Philadelphia Flower Show faced a lot of weather challenges this year. During its nine-day run, not one but two Nor’easters descended upon the region.

That didn’t stop Philadelphians from attending the show, however.

The numbers are in for the 2018 Philadelphia Flower and 250,000 people visited this year.

The “Wonders of Water” themed-show captivated audiences with the tropical beauty of rainforests, complete with cascading waterfalls and drawbridges upon entering the show.

Local floral and garden designers also had their talents on display, and their work ranged from charming Cherry Blossom gardens to modern floral-inspired art installations.

More than 3,000 people came together to make the event happen this year.

“Thanks to the dedicated effort by our thousands of volunteers, the awe-inspiring displays created by our exhibitors, and the generous support from our guests, this year’s Flower Show was a magnificent success for our region and the ever-growing PHS family,” says Matt Rader, PHS President. “The ‘Wonders of Water’ provided visitors with both inspiration and information to bring to the horticultural and water conservation endeavors in their own backyards and communities. We also paid tribute to one of our most important and beloved supporters and exhibitors, the late Dorrance “Dodo” Hamilton, with plants from her collection on display in the aptly named Hamilton Horticourt.”



So what will next year’s theme be? You’ll have to wait awhile to find out, but read about fun facts in the meantime about the 2018 Show here.



For more information on the Philadelphia Flower Show, visit: theflowershow.com.