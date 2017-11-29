Philadelphia gifts for your 2017 holiday shopping list

Christmas is less than a month away and you’ve probably already started thinking about what to buy the special people in your life. But before you do all of your shopping online, why not put a little extra love into the holidays this year by shopping local? Philly is chock full of local businesses that have unique gifts that are made right here in Philly. From artisan chocolates to sketches of iconic Philadelphia places to one-of-a-kind jewelry, you can easily find something for everyone on your list.

City Line Drawings

facebook.com/citylinedrawings

Local artist Michael Mastroianni only recently launched City Line Drawings, but it’s already making a big impression. His sketches of Philadelphia include landmarks like Independence Hall and the Friendship Gate in addition to educational institutions like Drexel University and Penn College. What’s more, 10% of pre-net sales benefit hurricane relief in Puerto Rico.

Marcie Blaine Chocolate

marcieblaine.com

Chef Marcie Turney’s line of artisan chocolates are the perfect gift for the discerning chocoholic. Ingredients are sourced locally and the chocolates are made by hand in the back of her shopping boutique, Verde (108 S. 13th St.) You can purchase them online or in-person. If you want to add a little more Philly to this sweet gift, be sure to add the Philadelphia series pieces which include Love Park (raspberry ganache), Liberty Bell (70% cacao and vanilla bean), Soft Pretzel (peanut butter pretzel ganache) and Philly Skyline (crispy hazelnut, milk chocolate praline). Yum!

Shibe Vintage Sports

shibevintagesports.com

It’s never been a better time to be a sports fan in Philadelphia and if you’re looking for a special gift for the sports fanatic in your life, check out Shibe Vintage Sports (137 S. 13th St.) in person or online. Aside from offering current merch, they also have a selection of vintage offerings that include everything from t-shirts to upcycled neck warmers.

Jessica Joy London Jewelry

jjlstudios.com

If you’re looking for jewelry that really makes a statement, definitely check out Jessica Joy London’s bold line of earrings and more. The designer is an artist in residence at the Philadelphia Fashion Incubator and you can peruse some of her offerings in person at Old City boutique shop, Scarlett Alley (241 Race St.). We can’t get enough of the red aerial earrings ($52).

“He Said, She Said” desk nameplates

shophesaidshesaid.com

Everyone needs a little magic sprinkled into the 9-5 life and the “He Said, She Said” desk nameplates by one of Philadelphia’s most prominent business owners, Valerie Safran, are sure to make an impression. The delightfully witty mantras on the nameplates include: “I’m Kind of a Big Deal,” “Everyday I’m Hustlin” and more. You can buy them online or at Open House (107 S. 13th St.) in Midtown Village.