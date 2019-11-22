On your mark, get set, eat! This weekend is the Philadelphia Marathon and to support all of the hardworking runners participating in the half and full event, top spots around the city will be offering deals worth sprinting for.

Top Philly spots are offering deals and specials for all full and half marathon runners

Co-Op Restaurant & Lounge

All participating runners can head to the University City hotspot to indulge in their Marathon specials both on Saturday and Sunday. On Nov. 23, half-marathon runners will receive 13.1% off their bill when they show their bib, then, on Nov. 24 full marathon runners will receive 26.6% off their bill when they present their bib. Brunch options from Co-Op include a delicious variety of menu items filled with carbs and flavors perfect for an after-race feast including pancakes, protein-packed plates and more.

20 S 33rd St., coopphilly.com

Urban Farmer

Every runner is a winner this weekend at Urban Farmer. The popular steakhouse will be offering marathon participants a free Victory Brewing Company Helles Lager on draft when they show their bib. Runners can also wash down their brew with any of Urban Farmer’s delicious brunch options including short rib hash, shrimp and grits, biscuits and sausage gravy, a crab omelet and much more.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy, urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Ocean Prime

After a long run, specifically a marathon-length run, there is nothing better than a juicy burger to make all of the hard work truly worth it. Philadelphia Marathon runners can head to Center City hotspot Ocean Prime to indulge in a mouth-watering burger topped with gooey cheese with a side of fries and a 1 oz. pour of a select bourbon for just $26.20 when they show their bibs.

124 S 15th St., ocean-prime.com

Jet Wine Bar

Who wouldn’t need a glass of wine after running a marathon (or a bottle)? According to a release, for $15, runners can enjoy a flight of three featured wines, including a Riesling from Fox Run near the Finger Lakes, a Pinotage from Radley & Finch in South Africa and a Cabernet Blend from Chateah Haut-Valeyrac in Bordeaux when they head to Jet Wine Bar this weekend. Go ahead, you deserve it.

1525 South St., jetwinebar.com

MilkBoy

All marathon runners can head to MilkBoy on Chestnut Street this Sunday to enjoy their specials, including $5 citywides, $2 off drafts, $2 off specialty cocktails, $2 off wines and $5 well drinks from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Liquid Death Mountain Water, a sustainable-focused canned water company, will have also have a tent and a mascot on site to give away free water as competitors pass by.

1100 Chestnut St., milkboyphilly.com

Brickwall Tavern

All runners can head to Center City hotspot Brickwall Tavern this weekend and show their bib to indulge in the eatery’s “Beer & a Bib” special. Half and full marathon runners will receive one free beer, plus 26.2% off of all food on marathon day for runners and $5 marathon beers for anyone who comes in with a bib, all day long.

1213 Sansom St., brickwalltavern.com