7 things you can’t miss at the 2018 Philadelphia Science Festival

From stargazing at night to being a scientist for a day, here are our top picks.

Calling all science nerds: The 2018 Philadelphia Science Festival kicks off on Friday, April 20, with 83 events over the course of nine days.

“This is our eighth year,” says Ellen Trappey, managing officer of the Philadelphia Science Festival. “When it originally started, it was intended to be an opportunity for science and technology to come together. Each year, around 200 organizations get together to create a really amazing celebration for the city.”

Whether you’re a kid or an adult, there’s something for you to do every single day of the Philadelphia Science Festival. From stargazing in the city to being a scientist for a day, it’s an opportunity for people of all ages to gain new perspective on the world around us.

Here are seven things you can’t miss:

1. Citywide Star Party

Friday, April 20

Various times and locations

Free to attend

Didn’t think you could see stars in the city? Think again! To kick off the 2018 Philadelphia Science Festival, local astronomers will set up telescopes at over 20 stargazing sites around the Philadelphia region, including Schuylkill Banks, John Heinz National Wildlife Refuge, Lenfest Center, Bucks County Community College, the Battleship New Jersey Museum and more.



2. Philly Science Spotlight

Friday, April 20

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

The Franklin Institute

222 North 20th St.

$5-$10

Get ready to be wowed by all of the scientific breakthroughs happening right here in the Delaware Valley. The Franklin Institute’s Chief Bioscientist, Dr. Jayatri Das, will interview a number of researchers from the area about their work for an evening that will be nothing short of “enlightening.”



3. Patent Pending: Make Your Way to the Top

Saturday, April 21

6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

NextFab

2025 Washington Ave.

$10-$15

Were you born to be an inventor? Here’s a chance to put your problem solving skills to the test! This 21+ event will feature a notable inventor talking shop about patents, in addition to a design challenge contest, where you’ll develop an invention to solve a specific problem. To help you get inspired, attendees will also get to sip on libations from Saint Benjamin’s Brewing Company.



4. Be a Scientist Program

Sunday, April 22

Various locations and times

Free or free with admission

Is your child a budding scientist? Help them find out which area of science they want to explore this weekend, as 21 different institutions open their doors for kids to see which lab coat is the right fit. They could be a nurse at Rutgers University, a health professional at the University of the Sciences, a doctor at Jefferson, an ancient architect at Penn Museum and so much more.

5. Beer Brunch: Fizzics Class

Sunday, April 22

11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

Yards Brewing Company

500 Spring Garden St.

$40-$50

What could be better than brunch and beer? Brunch, beer and science, of course! Join Yards Brewing Company for an educational yet enjoyable brunch experience that explores the importance of foam in beer and in food.

6. Brain Food: Science Night at the Market

Thursday, April 26

7 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Reading Terminal Market

51 N. 12th St.

$20-$25

Reading Terminal Market is staying open late for an evening of science-themed fun, which will feature 30 different, hands-on activities that explain various scientific concepts. Select merchants will also have $5 bites available for attendees, but note that it’s cash only.

7. Science Carnival on the Parkway

Saturday, April 28

10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

20th St. and Ben Franklin Parkway

Free to attend

After dealing with construction over the past few years, the Science Carnival makes its return to its home on the Parkway. This free event will feature 160 hands-on experiments for kids, and also marks the grand finale of the 2018 Philadelphia Science Festival.

For more information on the 2018 Philadelphia Science Festival, visit: philasciencefestival.org.