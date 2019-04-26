4 events to check out during the 2019 Philadelphia Science Festival

You might see a few science experiments taking place at your favorite bar or park during the next week. Engineered by The Franklin Institute, the Philadelphia Science Festival has more than 60 events that brings science to public spaces from April 26 to May 4. From family activities to a grown-up soiree, here are four must-attend events during the festival.

Star Party After Party

After kicking off the festival with a Citywide Star Party at several locations throughout Philly, it’s time for a 21+ late night that includes a rooftop silent disco. Jazz saxophonist Keegan Tewa will perform during this rare opportunity to dance under the night sky on top of the Franklin Institute. In the Fels Planetarium, see the film capturing Nora Gibson’s choreographed piece Mandala, which was choreographed specifically for the planetarium.

April 26, 10 p.m., The Franklin Institute, 222 N. 20th St., $10, fi.edu

Pop in the Park

The Science Festival goes to the Rail Park for the first time during an event that revolves around bubbles. Explore the art of bubbles and see how they’re created with a variety of tools, including being able to step inside a giant bubble formed using a hula hoop. The Mural Arts Program will also be there with Mural on the Move, a traveling art class featuring teaching artists and plenty of art supplies.

April 28, 11 am, The Rail Park, N 11th and Callowhill streets, Free, therailpark.org

Fishtown Science Crawl

Get the best of beer, brunch and maybe even the Big Bang on a Sunday afternoon. A range of science demonstrations and activities take place in unexpected venues during the Science Crawl, including popular beer hall Fette Sau (1208 Frankford Ave.) and dance party destination The Barbary (951 Frankford Ave.) during this event. A $5 wristband gets attendees access to exclusive food and drink specials at all seven stops during the bar crawl.

April 28, 2 p.m., Various Locations, $5 wristband & Pay as you go, fi.edu

Science Carnival

The festival’s grand finale takes over the Benjamin Franklin Parkway with games, demonstrations and entertainment from more than 150 exhibitors. Look for a Council of Science Superheroes tracking their foe during the event, and don’t miss a potentially explosive liquid nitrogen demonstration. Activity highlights from previous years include seeing a battle between “Sumo Robots” and meeting animals from the Philadelphia Zoo.

May 4, 10 am, The Franklin Institute & Benjamin Franklin Parkway, 222 N. 20th St., free, fi.edu

The Philadelphia Science Festival will be taking place from April 26- May 4. For more information and a full list of events visit fi.edu.