Looking for the best Philadelphia souvenirs? It’s not a one-size-fits-all kind of scenario. Some people like the traditional gift shops, while others are a little more niche in their tastes. What a sports fan is looking for in the best Philadelphia souvenirs would be different from what a foodie or an art lover would be looking for. To help you navigate the many Philly-forward purchases you could make in town, we’ve compiled a list of the best places for Philadelphia souvenirs. From locally crafted artwork to the sweetest of confections to the ultimate vintage jerseys, there’s something for everyone.

For the fashion-obsessed

Mitchell & Ness

1201 Chestnut St.

mitchellandness.com

Are you a big Philadelphia sports fan? Show your team spirit by purchasing top notch apparel from Mitchell & Ness. While their product lines include teams across the country (MLB, NFL, NBA and MLS), you can bet that you’ll find some really unique jerseys and other apparel for the Eagles, Sixers and Phillies.

For the Philly-loving foodie

Shane Confectionery

110 Market St.

shanecandies.com

Are you sweet on Philadelphia? Then you should get some handmade sweets from Shane Confectionery for your trip home. The Old City shop dates back to 1911 and still makes you feel like you’ve gone back in time. Be sure to pick up some of their signature buttercreams and caramels.

For the history buffs

Museum of the American Revolution

101 S. Third St.

amrevmuseum.org



No visit to Philly would be complete without experiencing the Museum of the American Revolution in Old City. Opened a little over a year ago, they’ve got a fantastic souvenir shop with all sorts of American Revolution-inspired items, including a USTATES canteen, a Spirit of 1776 toy drum, mugs, pins, keychains, sew-on patches and more.

For all that is artisan

Philadelphia Independents

35 N. 3rd St.

philadelphiaindependents.com

Love supporting local artisans and prefer buying one-of-a-kind souvenirs? Then you will find great options for Philadelphia souvenirs at Philadelphia Independents, which continuously rotates its collection of works from local ceramicists, jewelers, knitters, silkscreeners and illustrators.

For the tchotchke kings and queens

Xeno’s Candy ‘n’ Gifts

231 Chestnut St.

xenosgifts.com

If you’re the kind of person who loves buying an assortment of knick knacks from each town you visit, then Xeno’s Candy ‘n’ Gifts has everything you need. They have all sorts of Philadelphia keychains, plates, mugs and sweatshirts.