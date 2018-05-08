Philadelphia summer camps for kids 2018

Calling all young explorers, inventors, artists and actors: whatever you’re into, Philadelphia has a summer camp for you. Here’s a roundup of five of the best, with themed weeks offering everything from sails on Tall Ships to the chance to dig for buried treasure. It’s enough to make you want to be a kid again! Popular weeks are already filling up, so reserve soon if you don’t want to miss out.

Franklin Institute - Discovery Camp

Don your lab coats! Franklin Institute’s Discovery Camp takes kids on a journey of imagination that leads from backstage at a theme park, to a robotics laboratory, and even into the farthest reaches of outer space. Whether brewing potions at “Wizard School,” engineering a spacecraft with “Mission: Space,” or designing roller coasters in “Amusement Parks Physics,” junior scientists learn chemistry, physics and engineering while using the latest tech-based tools, like electronic circuits and 3D printers.



Ages: Grades K-2 (Mini Molecule); Grades 3-6 (Awesome Atom); Grades 7-9 (Excited Electron)

Dates: July 11-August 31

Pricing begins at $369/week for members; Non-members $399/week

Visit fi.edu/summer-camp to register or call (215) 448-1200 to learn more.

Independence Seaport Museum – Seaport Summer Camp

Whether enjoying a swashbuckling adventure with “Real Pirates of Philadelphia” or challenging themselves with “Navy Boot Camp,” kids will find plenty to explore on the Delaware Riverfront with Seaport Summer Camp. New this year is Waterfront Explorers Teen Camp, a week of camp exclusively for teens in partnership with New Jersey’s Tall Ship A.J. Meerwald. As they sail, paddle, row and participate in hands-on activities and crafts, campers learn the River’s science, history and ecology.



Ages: 6-12 (Seaport Summer Camp); 13-16 (Waterfront Explorers Teen Camp)

Dates: June 25-August 17

Pricing begins at $315/week for members; Non-members $355/week for Seaport Summer Camp; $460/week for members/Non-members $500 per week for Waterfront Explorers Teen Camp.

Visit phillyseaport.org/summercamp to register or email camp@phillyseaport.org to learn more.

Penn Museum – Anthropologists in the Making

Mummies, myths and mystery: Penn Museum’sAnthropologists in the Making Summer Camp has it all. Whether digging up artifacts in “Unearthing Rome and Greece” or exploring Ancient Egypt with “Adventures on the Nile,” budding archaeologists discover how much fun uncovering the past can be. There’s even a week devoted just to playing ancient games guaranteed to delight the competitive camper. Younger kids can join the fun this year with Junior Anthropologists Summer Camp.



Ages: 7-13 (Anthropologists in the Making Summer Camp); Age 6 (Junior Anthropologists Summer Camp).

Dates: June 25-August 17

Pricing begins at $300/week for members; Non-members $320/week

Visit penn.museum/camp to register or emailsummercamp@pennmuseum.org to learn more.

Pennsylvania Academy of the Fine Arts – Summer Art Camp

The magic of movies inspired this year’s PAFA Summer Art Camp offerings, with themed weeks including “Coco” – which teaches kids about Mexican folk art traditions with mask making and milagro design – “Star Wars” and “A Wrinkle in Time.” There are camps for kids interested in painting, printmaking, illustration, comic book drawing, animation and even movie making. And new bilingual camps, such as “Caribbean Paradise” and “Folk Art Traditions,” are taught in both English and Spanish.



Ages: 4-15

Dates: June 25-August 10

Pricing begins at $280/week for members; Non-members $330/week

Visit pafa.org to register online or email artcamp@pafa.org to learn more.

Walnut Street Theatre – Camp Walnut

For kids who dream of seeing their name in lights, the four-week Camp Walnut has something for everyone. The Discovery Division offers beginners the chance to learn improvisation, singing, dancing and playwriting, culminating in an original musical written by the campers. More experienced actors can participate in the Advanced Division or Performance Division, where campers can choose between Musical Theatre or Shakespeare weeks and audition for the Walnut Street Theatre’s Mainstage Production of Aladdin, Jr.



Ages: 11-18 depending on Division selected.

Dates: July 9-August 3

Pricing ranges from $995-$1,595 depending on the Division selected.

Visit walnutstreettheatre.org to register.