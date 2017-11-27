Philadelphia Theatre Company presents a holiday concert fit for princesses and princes alike

Even Ariel will be at "A Dream Is A Wish: A Holiday Princess Concert." Provided

On Dec. 17, Philadelphia Theatre Company (PTC) will present “A Dream Is A Wish: A Holiday Princess Concert”, which will feature some of the most celebrated princesses from movie musicals and television.

This one day event will encourage audience members to sing-along to popular tunes like “A Dream Is a Wish,” “Let It Go,” “Reflection,” “Part of Your World,” “Marshmallow World,” “Frosty the Snowman” and more.

“The Holiday Princess Concert is the perfect way for PTC to be part of early memories for children experiencing live theatre for the first time,” says Paige Price, Philadelphia Theatre Company’s producing artistic director. “PTC has traditionally been the destination for work best enjoyed by teen and adult audiences. We know that the love of live theatre often begins with very young children taken to performances by a family member. By combining music, audience interaction and a family-friendly story in a relaxed environment, we hope to light that spark of interest that we know lasts a lifetime with theatre-goers.”

Kids are encouraged to come dressed up to the show as their favorite prince or princess. Afterwards, there will even be a meet-and-greet reception complete with holiday cookies, apple cider and of course, the chance to take a photo with the cast of princesses.

“My hope is that we see generations come out and make theater a new holiday tradition,” Price adds. “We want to see grandparents, parents and little ones sharing the magic of theatre together.”

If you go:

“A Dream Is A Wish: Holiday Princess Concert”

Sunday, Dec. 17

$35 and up, 3:15 p.m.

Suzanne Roberts Theatre

480 S. Broad St.

philadelphiatheatrecompany.org