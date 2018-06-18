Philadelphia woman dies at Firefly Music Festival

Here's what we know.

At Firefly Music Festival in Delaware, a 20-year-old woman died over the weekend.

According to ABC News affiliate WPVI-TV, she has been identified as Caroline Friedman of Philadelphia. She was found unresponsive at 6:30 a.m. on Sunday, June 17.

She was taken to Bayhealth Kent General Hospital where she was pronounced dead after being treated at the campsite at Firefly Music Festival.

The police are investigating the death but don’t believe foul play was involved.

According to Complex, Firefly has yet to release an official statement regarding the death.

The popular music festival is now in its seventh year.

Despite the incident, Sunday evening’s performances continued, featuring headliners Kendrick Lamar, SZA, MGMT and Odesza.