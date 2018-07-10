5 Philadelphia World Cup finals watch parties

The World Cup only comes around once every four years. Make the most of the time you have left to cheer on your team at these bashes around the city on Sunday, both indoors and out. Here are five Philadelphia World Cup finals watch parties you don't want to miss this weekend.

Philadelphia World Cup finals watch parties

Brauhaus Schmitz

The Brauhaus Schmitz beer hall will be closing down the 700 block of South Street for a huge viewing party. Catch the final on a 20-foot-long elevated screen. Food, a beer garden and plenty of fun for the whole family will make this an event you can't miss. Following the World Cup, the screen will display greatest hits from the Philadelphia Eagles' championship season, so stick around to reminisce. Admission is free, but $60 VIP tickets include endless beer, two tickets for food and a private screening.

10 a.m.-5 p.m., 718 South St., brauhausschmitz.com

Starfinder Foundation

Bring your lawn chair and rally the whole family because Starfinder Foundation, a foundation that uses soccer to help underserved kids succeed, is partnering with Colonial Soccer Club to host a Philadelphia World Cup finals watch party on Starfinder Field. Admission is free and you'll get to take part in a soccer game or two of your own on the field while you watch. You can also grab a treat from a food truck or participate in a raffle.

9:30 a.m.-3 p.m., Starfinder Foundation, 4105 Main St., starfinderfoundation.org

Roy-Pitz Barrel House

Catch the final match of the World Cup at the Roy-Pitz Barrel House pub in the Spring Arts district. They'll be serving their full lunch and brunch menus and a drink special: $6 bloody marys and mimosas, and $4 draft beers. Enjoy appetizers like a Bavarian soft pretzel, or pork belly and root vegetable empanadas, with your drink.

11 a.m.-2 p.m., 990 Spring Garden St., roypitzbarrelhouse.com

Tir na Nog

This traditional Irish pub will be open all morning, serving draft beers and mixed drinks. They'll be showing the game on 13 LED TVs and 4 projection screens, so you can't have a bad view. You can even win a prize for being the "Best Dressed Fan." The bar will also host live music after the game.

9 a.m.-1 p.m., 1600 Arch St., tirnanogphilly.com

Clubhouse Sports Lounge

There's no cover charge at this sports pub on the day of the World Cup final, so Clubhouse Sports Lounge is asking you to arrive early to grab a seat before they're filled up. They're also featuring half-off draft beer.

11 a.m., 111 South 17th St., clubhousephilly.com