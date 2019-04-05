The Philadelphia Zoo is known for being quite impressive. It’s the oldest Zoo in the country, houses nearly 1,300 rare and endangered animals, is home to the world’s first animal travel and exploration trail system Zoo360 and is globally known as one of the most renowned zoological societies. But now the Zoo is taking their impressive repertoire up a notch with a new interactive animal adventure and a brand new outdoor dining destination. It’s all going to be a roaring good time.

The Philadelphia Zoo debuted a new exhibit and outdoor dining area

The Zoo’s newest exhibit, “Creatures of Habitat: A Gazillion-Piece Animal Adventure” presented by WSDS Bank is open now until September 30th. This exciting new exhibit features 12 LEGO brick vignettes showcasing over 30 life-sized animals all inspired from the animals living in the Zoo. Each vignette is intricately fashioned from over 350,000 LEGO bricks and were all created by Artist Sean Kenney. According to the release, each “creature” shares the issues that animals are facing around the world today and spotlights the heroes working to save them. Along with the new exhibit, the Philadelphia Zoo has also brought back the beloved Zoo key presented by 6ABC. The Zoo key unlocks talking audiobooks that tell secrets and stories about animals featured throughout the Zoo.

“Creatures of Habitat extends and expands upon our important conservation work,” says Vikram H. Dewan, President and CEO of the Philadelphia Zoo in a release. “Every child – and adult– can relate to the universal desire to protect our planet, this place we all call home. And there is no better time to bring back the famous Zoo Key, one of the most nostalgic and memorable items for the millions of children and adults that visit the Zoo and build deep connections with wildlife from around the globe.”

Guests can delve into the world of the African Lion, Micronesian KingFisher, Harlequin Frog, Bornean Orangutan, Chameleon, Western Lowland Gorilla, Golden Lion Tamarin, Diamond-Backed Terrapin, Polar Bear, Humboldt Penguin and The Rainforest with “Creatures of Habitat”.

When you use your key (get it for $3 from the Zoo), you unlock so much more than you could ever imagine- it’s truly a fun, educational and unique experience that you can’t get anywhere else. The Zoo Key is an amazing Philadelphia Zoo tradition that dates back over decades, many Philadelphians still have their original keys from years ago. Now the keys will feature red and purple lions, bears and gorillas. Guests can either use their old keys or purchase a new one to join in on the adventure. Deluxe and contributor members will receive one free key per household while Zoo members will receive a 10% discount on additional Zoo keys when purchased at any retail location throughout the Zoo.

Adventuring through “Creatures of Habitat” will make anyone a little hungry. You’re in luck, the Philadelphia Zoo also just opened their new dining mecca, The Urban Green. This new open-air food marketplace and chill zone was designed by Groundswell Design Group; Groundswell created some of the most notable outdoor activity areas in the city including Spruce Street Harbor Park.

“It’s as if a neighborhood park with great food and a cool atmosphere just sprang up in the middle of the Zoo,” says David Fierbend, CEO, Groundswell Design Group in a release.

The Urban Green will feature three food trucks including The Fry Bowl serving up some fried favorites, Roof to Leaf offering vegetarian-based fare and Pressed, which features paninis and wraps. This new hotspot will feature over 200 seats, a gorgeous mural, chill zones for all and even a vertical farm. The farm will provide locally grown and sustainable sources of food for all of the Zoo’s animals to continue to ensure their well being.

The Urban Green will be open 7 days a week from 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

The Philadelphia Zoo is located at 3400 W. Girard Ave., for more information and to purchase tickets visit philadelphiazoo.org