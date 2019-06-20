Everything you need to know about the Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival 2019

The Philadelphia Zoo will be transformed this weekend for the Summer Ale Festival.

The City of Brotherly Love has plenty of unique, adventurous and fun festivals pop up throughout the year, but none quite like the Philadelphia Zoo Summer Ale Festival. Guests will get the chance to sample over 150 craft beer and cider pours from over 70 regional and national breweries, food from a dozen of the area’s top food trucks, join in on games, witness the magic of the Zoo after dark and much more.

“Summer Ale Festival is the perfect opportunity to experience the Zoo in an entirely new and different way,” said Philadelphia Zoo’s Chief Marketing Officer Amy Shearer in a release. “There is no better way to spend a beautiful summer than sipping a cold beer, eating delicious food and enjoying great music - all the while surrounded by our amazing animals. It truly is an unforgettable experience.”

Beer enthusiasts will be more than pleased with the vast selection of samples being poured at this colorful extravaganza. Highlights include selections from 2nd Story Brewing Company, Angry Orchard, Dock Street Brewery, Evil Genius Beer Company, Flying Fish Brewing Co., Locust Lane Craft Brewery, Guinness & Co., Love City Brewing Company, Sterling Pig Brewery, Peak Organic Brewing Company, Tröegs Independent Brewing, Ship Bottom Brewery, Yards Brewing Company and more. There will also be other spirited options from Quaker City Shrubs, Truly Hard Seltzer, Wild Leaf Craft Hard Tea and others as well.

For those who work up an appetite while exploring the Zoo and downing samples, there will also be a plethora of enticing food selections from an impressive lineup of local food trucks. Vendors include Authentik Byrek, Baby Blues BBQ, Buzzeta’s Festival Foods, Calle Del Sabor, Deke’s Food Truck, Grubaholics, Happy Hour Dive Cart, Chank’s Pizza Cones, Mama’s Meatballs, Meatwagon BBQ, Mi Pueblito Tacos, Philly Fry, Street Food Philly by 33rd Street Hospitality, The Little Sicilian and The Munchy Machine.

Live entertainment will be provided by DJ Blake and DJ Tree, American alt-rock group The Bad Bees, and the local fun-loving “party rock” band playing hits from yesterday to today, the Kickbax Band. Guests can also partake in games, face painting and more while roaming around the Zoo.

The Ale Festival is also the perfect opportunity to witness the magic of the Philadelphia Zoo like never before. With full access and a starry nighttime sky, this festival offers the perfect backdrop to an unforgettable evening surrounded by majestic animals, refreshing brews, great friends and one-of-a-kind experiences.

According to the release, in addition to offering a special night of memories at one of the region’s most unique attractions, the event also raises money to support the Zoo’s mission to create joyful discovery, and inspire action for animals and habitats.

Tickets are now on sale for $85 for early access admission, $65 for general admission and $35 for non-drinker admission.

The Philadelphia Zoo is at 3400 W Girard Ave. Visit philadelphiazooevents.com for more information