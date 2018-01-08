Phillies Ballgirls tryouts are this week

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, the Phillies will host their annual tryouts for Phillies Ballgirls at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia.

Local athletes and college students are among the participants vying for 10 open stops for the 2018 season.

Candidates will be judged based on their softball skills in the Phillies batting cages as well as their knowledge of baseball during the interview portion of the tryouts in the media area.

Phillies Ballgirls represent the team both on and off the field, making more than 150 off-field appearances during the season, including on TV and radio. They’re also involved with the Phillies environmental outreach and help lead the Red Goes Green team.

If you’re interested in trying out, the deadline for applications passed on Dec. 22, but at least it’s on your radar for next year.

For more information, click here.

