Philly Beer Week shows why Philly is the best city for beer lovers. The 12th annual weeklong celebration of craft beer has more than 2,000 events throughout the city from May 31 to June 9. From classes and performances to street festivals, there’s something for everyone (pro tip: try to spot the famous Hammer of Glory to get a picture). With so many options to choose from, Metro has you covered. Here are our top events for Philly Beer Week.

7 Philly Beer Week events you need to know about

Opening Tap

Beer Week’s official kickoff party sets the tone for the whole week with beer and dancing. Returning performer Fava le Chic is DJing, and there will be live karaoke from Pat Finnerty and the Full Band. And of course, there will be plenty of beers to try from more than 60 breweries.

May 31, 6:30 pm-10:30 pm, 2300 Arena, 2300 S Swanson St, Philadelphia, $46-$66, phillylovesbeer.org



MilkBoy’s OBG Block Party

MilkBoy will shut down South St between S 4th and S 5th streets for an outdoor festival celebrating Philly craft beer legends. Yards, Victory, and Philadelphia Brewing Co. will debut special cans and draught beers for Philly Beer Week, and a live DJ all afternoon. Plus, the Philly Beer Week hammer will definitely be making the rounds.

June 1, 12 pm-8 pm, MilkBoy South Street, 401 South St, Philadelphia, Pay as you go, milkboyphilly.com

Art On Beer

You have probably purchased a beer based on a label design that caught your eye. This is intentional, and there’s a lot of strategy required to create good beer labels. Explore why label design is an essential part of a brewery’s identity during this panel that includes the designers behind Brewery ARS, Stillwater Artisanal and Neshaminy Creek Brewing Company.

June 4, 7 pm-10 pm, Warehouse on Watts, 923 N Watts St, Philadelphia, $15, phillylovesbeer.org





Secret Lair Burlesque



Evil Genius presents a special night of burlesque during their annual Beer Week burlesque show. Featuring some the best burlesque dancers in Philly, the free show is a glamorous addition to Philly Beer Week. Food and beer will be available for purchase.



June 4, 8:30 pm-11:30 pm, Evil Genius Beer Company, 1727 Front St, Philadelphia, Free, evilgeniusbeer.com

Ancient Alcohol at Penn Museum

Learn about how parties went down in ancient times during this special event at the Penn Museum. Explore drinking games enjoyed by the Greeks, beverage vessels enjoyed by many and how ancient Egyptians rationed alcohol for those in the afterlife. The class concludes with a Dogfish Head Midas Touch tasting, a complex brew that combines beer, wine and mead.

June 5, 6:30 pm-8 pm, Penn Museum, 3260 South St, Philadelphia, $25, penn.museum

Beer & Boats at Bartram’s Garden



Combine Philly beers with boating on the Schuylkill River at Bartram’s Garden on a warm summer evening. Beers from Crime and Punishment, Philly Homebrew and more will keep you cool during a 30 minute boating session. Ticket price includes boat or kayak rental and the cost of your first beer.



June 6, 5 pm-9 pm, Bartram’s Garden, 5400 Lindbergh Blvd, Philadelphia, $15, bartramsgarden.org

Luau BBQ

Say goodbye to Beer Week while celebrating the start of summer with a Hawaiian BBQ featuring tropical flavors and fruity beers. Try a beer twist on a piña colada with Bolero Snort’s Piña Bullada or sip on I Love Lamp, a pineapple Hefeweizen from Philly’s own Evil Genius. For the BBQ, expect to see Kalua style pork sandwiches and musubi with Spam.



June 8, 2 pm-6 pm, Uptown Beer Garden, 1738 JFK Blvd, Philadelphia, Pay as you go

Need more information? Visit phillylovesbeer.org to see all Philly Beer Week events.