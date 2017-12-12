Local Philly gifts for the fashionista in your life

Christmas is nearly here and if you are still stuck on what to buy your favorite fashionista, look no further than Philly’s many independent retailers. From Center City to South Philly, the city s chock full of fashion-forward finds that will make any style savvy person simply glow with holiday cheer. From tk to tk, we put together a few ideas to get your shopping started.

Bus Stop Boutique

727 S. 4th St.

busstopboutique.com

Our pick:

BUS STOP X Afar Chelsea Boots

Price: $299

Elena Brennan has had Bus Stop Boutique for a while now but in the past two years, she’s started designing her own footwear. Inspired by Brennan’s travels, The BUS STOP X Afar Chelsea Boots have the comfort of an oxford along with vegan options. They also come in a rainbow of colors. The most difficult thing about these beauties is not buying all of them.

Miss Demeanor

1729 E. Passyunk Ave.

missdemeanor.com

Our pick:

Flame Block Printed Small Backpack

Price: $120

This backpack was handmade by Julia Canright and while it’s small, it’s super practical, made with a heavy duty natural cotton canvas along with soft (but sturdy) adjustable leather straps in brown or black. The large inner pocket is perfect for storing your phone and wallet. The front flap is closed with nickel-plated buckles on the sides and front for maximum closure.

Analog Watch Co.

1737 E. Passyunk Ave

analogwatchco.com

Our pick:

Makore & Red Sanders Watch and the Silver & Maple Watch with hour markings

Price: $150 each

These sleek and gender neutral watches are designed and made right on East Passyunk. Made from wood, every time you buy a watch, a tree is planted. With their minimalist design, these watches can easily transition from a long day at the office making deals happen to a night on the town celebrating la dolce vita.

Steel Pony

758 S. 4th St

steelpony.com

Our pick:

Healing crystal necklaces

Price: $35 each

What on earth do you buy your fashion-obsessed friend with bohemian style? A little extra sparkle, of course! Steel Pony is a treasure trove for bohemian chic fashion, carrying everything from one-of-a-kind yoga mat carrying cases to handmade hipster harem pants (made from recycled materials, of course). We absolutely love their healing crystal necklaces, however. At only $35 each, they’re a bargain and will help keep your favorite fashionista centered in the new year.

So where are your favorite spots for buying fashion-forward gifts in Philly? Tell us in the comments below.