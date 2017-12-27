Philly fitness experts offer tips on keeping those New Year’s resolutions

Many people make New Year’s resolutions to get into shape but very few actually stick to those resolutions as the year ticks on by, thanks to busy schedules, discouragement and excuses. Instead of pushing off your fitness goals to 2019, some of Philly’s finest wellness gurus have given us tips on keeping those New Year’s resolutions all year long. From changing up the way you snack to finding a friend to workout with, lifestyle changes implemented consistently over time are the way to go.

1. Be mindful.

Penny Ordway, owner of Eviama Life Spa, believes the right mindset is the first step in achieving your fitness goals. “Move through your day in awareness — some things not so good, some things exceptional — but at the end of the day, ask yourself ‘What was my best moment?’ Embracing this practice can rewire you and have you looking for (and attracting) all the really good moments!”



2. Try something new.

Bored of spending your precious time watching cable news on an elliptical machine at the gym? Maybe you should change up your fitness routine and join the circus, at least for a class. “There's no better way to break out of a rut, feel younger, and feel optimistic about the future. Get out of the office, get off the couch and go try a class,” says Shana Kennedy, executive director of Philadelphia School Of Circus Arts and Circadium School of Contemporary Circus.



3. Find someone to hold you accountable.

“It's always easier to stick to a goal when you have someone pushing you,” says Jen Crompton, owner and fitness instructor at Fuel Cycle Fitness. “When it comes to focusing on becoming healthier, find a partner who will join you for meal prep sessions or workouts. Use each other as motivation, and when one of you wants to jump ship, the other can be the life preserver.”



4. Rethink snacking.

There’s nothing wrong with snacking throughout the day, as long as you’re making healthy choices. “I’m a big fan of apples and organic almond butter for when I want something sweet,” says Rocco Cima, CEO of the Fuel restaurant franchise. “A good turkey jerky is good for when you want something savory. There’s so many good alternative that make the ‘chip’ boring now.”



5. Summer bodies start in winter.

Rocking a hot beach body in the summertime doesn’t magically happen in the time it took for you to swap out your winter sweaters for t-shirts. Embrace the journey of getting into a regular fitness routine.“The more time you put in the workout room, the more you get out of life. We strengthen our bodies, clear our minds and boost our energy,” says Taylor Popple, owner of the Orangetheory Fitness franchise.