Philly reacts to the Eagles being uninvited to the White House. Getty Images

Yesterday afternoon, President Donald Trump cancelled a visit to the White House by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here is part of the statement that was released from The White House:

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

Following the statement, Eagles fans took to social media to react to the cancelled invitation, including Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who says the President “is not a true patriot” and a “fragile ego maniac obsessed with crowd size.”

I’m proud of the Eagles on & off the field. Our players represent the diversity of our nation—a nation where we're free to express our opinions. Disinviting them only proves the President is not a true patriot.



City Hall is always open for a celebration. https://t.co/kU7LZkBNin — Jim Kenney (@PhillyMayor) June 5, 2018

Kenney’s Chief of Staff, Jane Slusser tweeted, “Our party was bigger than yours.”

Our party was bigger than yours #FlyEaglesFly pic.twitter.com/HIZk8xnJF1 — Jane Slusser (@janeslusser) June 5, 2018

And it seems that most of Philly had something to say about the Eagles invitation to the White House being rescinded.



I think the Eaglss players should congregate and celebrate with Eagles fans at the Constituion Center tomorrow at noon. Just a thought. #FlyEaglesFly — Jason Myrtetus (@jasonmyrt) June 5, 2018 I am prouder than ever of my World Champion Philadelphia #Eagles organization today!#FlyEaglesFly — C. James Philly (@cjamesPhilly) June 4, 2018

The Philadelphia Eagles are now truly AMERICA’S TEAM!#FlyEaglesFly — Ċḧṛïṡ (@chrisbrad22) June 5, 2018