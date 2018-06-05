Home
 
Choose Your City
Change City

I want news Only from

Philadelphia

Philly reacts to the Eagles being uninvited to the White House

“Our party was bigger than yours.”
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : June 05, 2018
Philly reacts to the Eagles being uninvited to the White House. | Getty Images
Philly reacts to the Eagles being uninvited to the White House. Getty Images

Yesterday afternoon, President Donald Trump cancelled a visit to the White House by the Philadelphia Eagles.

Here is part of the statement that was released from The White House:

"The Philadelphia Eagles are unable to come to the White House with their full team to be celebrated tomorrow. They disagree with their President because he insists that they proudly stand for the National Anthem, hand on heart, in honor of the great men and women of our military and the people of our country. The Eagles wanted to send a smaller delegation, but the 1,000 fans planning to attend the event deserve better."

Following the statement, Eagles fans took to social media to react to the cancelled invitation, including Philadelphia Mayor Jim Kenney, who says the President “is not a true patriot” and a “fragile ego maniac obsessed with crowd size.”

Kenney’s Chief of Staff, Jane Slusser tweeted, “Our party was bigger than yours.”

And it seems that most of Philly had something to say about the Eagles invitation to the White House being rescinded.
 

 
 
 
Latest News
 
Trending

Latest Events

 