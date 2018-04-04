Philly restaurant debuts facial recognition ordering kiosk

Less time waiting means more time to actually enjoy your food.

Now you don’t have to go to the trouble of pulling out your credit card to pay for your lunch — you can simply show your face.

Philadelphia-based restaurant, FUEL, is launching facial recognition kiosks at their University City and Center City locations, in an effort to make running out and grabbing lunch even faster.

Not only do the facial recognition kiosks process payment, they display past orders in addition to providing visuals of what you’re ordering.

"With three new kiosks at these locations, customers have the ability to see nutritional information and vivid photos for everything they are ordering, creating a quicker and more interactive customer experience,” says FUEL owner, Rocco Cima.

In addition to the facial recognition kiosks, some famous faces have recently partnered with FUEL.

Eagles offensive tackle, Lane Johnson, has collaborated with FUEL on their Green Machine Smoothie, which features mango, pineapple juice, banana, honey, spinach and kale ($4.19- $6.19 depending on size).

Chef Brian Duffy from the Spike TV series, “Bar Rescue,” has also partnered with FUEL to create two new menu items: the FUEL portobello cheesesteak wrap ($9.95) and the pitatini ($8.95).

“I worked with Brian Duffy on my boards with the Restaurant School (my alma mater). I’m a huge fan of his work on ‘Bar Rescue’ and I reached out to him for a collaboration,” Cima says. “He brings the knowledge of great trends, new ingredients and has consulted on hundreds of restaurants working with the top players in the industry.”

Another thing to note, if you’re watching your waistline and your budget at the same time, all of FUEL’s menu items are under 500 calories and under $10. It's a win-win.

For more information, visit: fuelrechargeyourself.com.