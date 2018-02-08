4 can’t miss events at Philly Theatre Week

If you're looking for a heart-warming play, look no further than "Love, Lies and Taxidermy." Plate 3 Photography

Today, Philly Theatre Week makes its debut with over 268 performances in the Philadelphia region, between now and Feb. 18. The 10-day celebration aims to highlight the diversity of Philadelphia’s theatre scene and make it more accessible to new audiences.

“Philly Theatre Week is a 10-day celebration of the artists, organizations, and audiences that have made Greater Philadelphia one of the most vibrant theatre regions in the nation,” says Theatre Philadelphia Executive Director, Leigh Goldenberg. “Philly Theatre Week was designed to introduce new audiences to our region’s theatre scene, while encouraging existing theatre-goers to step out of their comfort zone and try something new.”

With so many performances, it’s kind of hard to figure out where to begin. Here are our top five picks for the first annual Philly Theatre Week.

Musical Thrones: A Parody of Ice and Fire

Feb. 9-10, 2018

$25-$45

Philadelphia Theatre Company

Suzanne Roberts Theatre

480 S. Broad St.

philadelphiatheatrecompany.org

If you’re looking to heat up your winter, seeing this hilarious “Game of Thrones” parody is sure to do the trick. Audiences will go on a journey through the show’s first seven seasons, singing and dancing along the way. “Game of Thrones is a world-wide cultural phenomenon with fans of every age,” says Philadelphia Theatre Company producing artistic director, Paige Price. “It’s my sense that the world could use a little bit of fun these days.”

Love, Lies and Taxidermy

Feb. 16 through Mar. 4

Inis Nua Theatre Company

Louis Bluver Theatre at the Drake

302 S. Hicks St.

inisnuatheatre.org

The Alan Harris play comes to life in this new production by Inis Nua Theatre Company. Love, Lies and Taxidermy is set in Merthyr Tedfil in Wales, where teens Valentyn and Ashley both have issues at home: Valentyn’s parents’ marriage is falling apart and Ashley’s dad’s ice cream truck business is failing (because it’s too cold to eat ice cream there). Explore the joys of young love, taxidermy and more in this quirky, funny play.

Waiting for Godot

Through Feb. 18

$15-$50

Quintessence Theatre Group

Sedgwick Theater

7137 Germantown Ave.

quintessencetheatre.org

As a highlight of its eighth season, Quintessence Theatre Group performs the Samuel Beckett play, “Waiting for Godot.” People’s Light Founding Member, Ken Marini, makes his Quintessence debut as director, which also stars local theatre legends, Frank X and Johnnie Hobbs, Jr. “ I have directed this play before and I feel like with the current state of our world and with our current political climate, the talk of nuclear war, our disconnected society, and the uncertainty we live with, this is the perfect time to revisit this classic,” says Marini.

The Fleecing

Feb. 8-10; Feb.15-17

Almanac Dance Circus Theatre

Theatre Philadelphia

The Arcane Gillietorium

6452 Greene St.

thealmanac.us

If you love interactive theatre, this one’s for you. Almanac Dance Circus Theatre and Theatre Philadelphia partner to present The Fleecing, where the audience also plays the role of the “acolytes” in the Order of Mammon. The acolytes need to select a new leader after the original leader (known as “the Bumblefish) passes away, choosing from a cast of “devotees” and wandering from room to room in the mansion. Who says you need to take your theatre sitting down?