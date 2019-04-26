Philly's traveling beer garden is coming to a park near you

It’s time to start drinking al fresco. Parks on Tap just opened the first of 23 weekly beer gardens popping up in parks all over the city this spring and summer. The series kicks off at Azalea Garden behind the Art Museum this weekend and debuted revamped menus featuring unique cocktails for every location and special beers brewed for Parks on Tap.

Important decisions: Food and Drinks

Each location will have the same menu of draft beers, including exclusive brews such as Mainstay Parks Pale Ale ($6) and Spring House “She Devil”, a blend of a mango IPA and a grapefruit pale ale ($8). Seasonal favorite Victory Summer Love ($7) will be on the can list, as well as a refreshing watermelon and cucumber spiked seltzer from new Philly brewery Two Robbers ($7). If you’re looking for something besides beer, there will be a themed draft cocktail menu. Expect one healthy-ish cocktail made with cold-pressed juice from Soul Shine Juice Co.

For food, Parks on Tap serves a mix of classic bar snacks and summertime barbecue-inspired dishes. Snack highlights include a Lost Bread Co. pretzel with pimento cheese ($4) and smoky deviled eggs ($5). For larger plates, try a brisket cheesesteak with cherry pepper cheese sauce ($12) or a classic pulled pork with coleslaw and bread and butter pickles ($11). Leave room for soft serve ice cream or Lost Bread Co.’s pretzel shortbread cookie ($4).

Where to go and how to save

Stay local or use the location list as an opportunity to explore more of the city this summer. Parks on Tap stops include returning favorites such as Clark Park in West Philly and four new stops: Historic Rittenhouse Town in Wissahickon, McMichael Park in East

Falls, The Discovery Center in East Fairmount Park and Fisher Park in Olney. Parks on Tap adds more destinations to Philly’s beer garden scene while raising money for more park programming in Philly.

Get rewarded for remembering to bring your own cup and reduce plastic use. Purchase a reusable plastic cup for $1, or a silicone pint cup for $15 with the special Parks on Tap design and receive $1 off for each drink. Bring your Parks on Tap cup to each location to keep saving all season.

Tip: Presenting your teal SEPTA Key Card will save another dollar on your first drink at each park. Check out SEPTA’s full guide on how to get to each location via bus, train and trolley. A SEPTA guide is available at iseptaphilly.com To learn more about Parks on Tap visit: parksontap.com