PHOTOS: 2018 James Beard Foundation Awards Nominee Announcement

JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : March 15, 2018
2018 James Beard Award Announcement Ceremony at Parc | HughE Dillon VIEW GALLERY 9 Photos
Yesterday, the who’s who of Philadelphia’s food scene were in attendance at the 2018 James Beard Foundation Awards Nominee Announcement breakfast.

The event was held at Parc, the upscale French Bistro by “star” restaurateur and James Beard Award winner, Stephen Starr, who co-hosted the event with Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation and Meryl Levitz, president and CEO of Visit Philadelphia.

Guests enjoyed an array of breakfast items as well as coffee and cocktails as the nominees were announced.

Philadelphia took home four nominations this year and you can read the local nominees here.

