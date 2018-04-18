PHOTOS: Dori Desautel Broudy’s exhibit and dinner at Capofitto

Were you there?

On Tuesday, April 17, artist Dori Desautel Broudy held an art exhibition and dinner party at Capofitto, located at 233 Chestnut St.

Broudy collaborated with Capofitto’s Stephanie Reitano for this art-meets-food event.

It began with a cocktail hour and a showing of Broudy’s artwork and photography. Later on, guests enjoyed a special meal prepared by Reitano.

Broudy’s work will be on display at Capofitto for one month.

Net proceeds go to help businesses affected by the fire in Old City this past February. While some, like The Little Lion, are still undergoing repairs, others remain open, but have had their business hurt as a result of road closures.

Did you attend the event?

Check out our photos by Andre Flewellen for Philly Chit Chat.