PHOTOS: Dori Desautel Broudy’s exhibit and dinner at Capofitto

Were you there?
By
JENNIFER LOGUE
 Published : April 18, 2018 | Updated : April 18, 2018
Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen VIEW GALLERY 9 Photos
  • Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen
    Image Zoom
    1 of 9

    Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen

  • Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen
    Image Zoom
    2 of 9

    Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen

  • Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen
    Image Zoom
    3 of 9

    Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen

  • Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen
    Image Zoom
    4 of 9

    Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen

  • Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen
    Image Zoom
    5 of 9

    Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen

  • Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen
    Image Zoom
    6 of 9

    Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen

  • Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen
    Image Zoom
    7 of 9

    Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen

  • Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen
    Image Zoom
    8 of 9

    Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen

  • Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen
    Image Zoom
    9 of 9

    Did you attend Dori Desautel Broudy's art exhibit? | Andre Flewellen

On Tuesday, April 17, artist Dori Desautel Broudy held an art exhibition and dinner party at Capofitto, located at 233 Chestnut St.

Broudy collaborated with Capofitto’s Stephanie Reitano for this art-meets-food event.

It began with a cocktail hour and a showing of Broudy’s artwork and photography. Later on, guests enjoyed a special meal prepared by Reitano.

Broudy’s work will be on display at Capofitto for one month.

Net proceeds  go to help businesses affected by the fire in Old City this past February. While some, like The Little Lion, are still undergoing repairs, others remain open, but have had their business hurt as a result of road closures.

Did you attend the event?

Check out our photos by Andre Flewellen for Philly Chit Chat

 
 
