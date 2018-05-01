PHOTOS: Flavors on the Avenue 2018

On Sunday, April 29, East Passyunk Avenue Business Improvement District (EPABID) celebrated their annual Flavors on the Avenue event.

The day was a bit chilly, but that didn’t stop passionate Philly foodies from coming out and sampling great food.

"We expanded Flavors on the Avenue by an hour this year and the crowds came earlier than in the past," says EPABID executive director, Pam Zenzola. "Despite it being cold and windy, everyone was eager to get out and enjoy everything our chefs were firing up. I learned that even in cold cloudy weather, people love East Passyunk and want to be part of the experience. While we haven't spoken to all the restaurants, 100% of the ones we did hear from sold out, sold more and sold more quickly than in the past.”

Barcelona Wine Bar got to experience their first ever Flavors on the Avenue and reported that they sold out of eight giant pans of paella.

Redcrest Fried Chicken also another newcomer to the event and Chef Adam Volk says, "We sold out within just a few hours, and we had over 700 sandwiches. We are so thankful to meet so many great people at our first Flavors on the Avenue and look forward to getting even more involved in the neighborhood.”

Even retail businesses benefited from the increased foot traffic.

“It was like a day like a Saturday before Christmas in December,” says Nicole Rae Styer of NRS Boutique.

Did you attend Flavors on the Avenue 2018? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

