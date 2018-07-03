PHOTOS: Grand Opening Weekend of The Shore House

Vacationing in the Wildwoods just got a little more glam with the opening of The Shore House. The renovated 12-apartment motel celebrated its grand opening weekend this past weekend and a number of notables were in attendance, including Marilyn Russell of WOGL and the Mayor of North Wildwood.

The property features a number of cool features including keyless entry (you don’t need to worry about losing your keys at the beach, because you’re given a code to lock and unlock your door!), a full kitchen with all the amenities (including a dishwasher, oven and a Keurig) and if you want to bring your goldendoodle down for vacation, that’s totally cool because it’s pet-friendly as well.

“At the very core of The Shore House concept is the sense of building community, challenging old expectations and redefining modern travel,” says founder of The Shore House, Kevin Reardon. “Through the use of a thoughtful, design and tech-forward approach, we are delivering on an entirely new category of bespoke home-share experiences that our guests are actively seeking. Travellers are empowered to choose their own adventure, uncover our community’s heritage and create timeless memories. We couldn’t be happier to open our first property in the Wildwoods, a community rich with history and a diverse offering of attractions for every occasion.”

Wondering what the opening weekend of The Shore House was like? Check out photos from the event above by Erin Dwyer.

For more information on The Shore House, visit: stayshorehouse.com.

