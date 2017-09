Opera Philadelphia hosted their seventh annual Opera on the Mall on Saturday, Sept. 23. Nearly 6,000 attendees enjoyed a screening of Mozart’s comedy, “The Marriage of Figaro.” Before the show began, guests got to enjoy the Family Fun Zone, complete with kid-friendly activities and posed for photos in opera wear in a photobooth. Next to the screening, there was a smorgasbord of food offerings from Philly’s top food trucks.

Were you there? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.