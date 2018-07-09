PHOTOS: The Borgata celebrates its 15th anniversary weekend

Over the weekend, The Borgata in Atlantic City celebrated its 15th anniversary. The party kicked off on Friday, July 6 with a meal at Old Homestead — the Atlantic City outpost of the New York City steakhouse staple. Later that night, hip hop artist TYGA performed at Premiere Nightclub in the Borgata.

On Saturday, the Borgata Birthday Bash took place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and featured food from Iron Chefs Michael Symon and Geoffrey Zakarian. There was also plenty of family-friendly fun, like a rock wall, dunk tank and photo booth.

In the evening, media guests enjoyed dinner at Michael Schulson’s Izakaya, a Japanese gastropub that serves up everything from sushi to robotayaki (various grilled meats and fish).

After dinner, guests enjoyed a Barry Manilow concert at the Borgata Event Center. The 75-year-old had the crowd out of their seats and dancing to the tune of hits like “Copacabana” and singing along to every word of “Mandy.”

Did you go to the Borgata for their 15th anniversary birthday weekend?

