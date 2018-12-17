Ready to mingle with Kris Kringle? A special activity during the holiday season is getting your picture taken with good Old Saint Nick. The big man in red travels around the city to get a snapshot with kiddos, pets and festive families. If you haven't gotten your picture quite yet, we've got you covered. Here is where to go to get those last minutes photos with Santa in Philadelphia.

The Philadelphia Zoo

This Saturday and Sunday stop by the Philadelphia Zoo's Breakfast with Santa event to get a snapshot with Kris Kringle himself while indulging on the delicious breakfast buffet. You can bring your own camera or purchase a professional shot. Advanced registration is required.

Dec. 22-23, 8:30 and 9:30 a.m, The Philadelphia Zoo, 3400 W Girard Ave., Philadelphia, Zoo admission, philadelphiazoo.org

Christmas Village

Not only will you get to have your picture taken with Santa, but you also get to go right to his house to get your festive snapshot. While there you and your family can explore Christmas Village; the open-air German-style market has 80 wooden booths, traditional European food, sweets, drinks and shopping. Pictures with Santa hours are Sundays-Thursdays: 11 am-7 pm, Fridays-Saturdays: 11 am-8 pm and on Christmas Eve from 11 am- 5 pm. The perfect spot if you are looking to get photos with Santa in Philadelphia.

Now-Dec.24, Christmas Village,1501 John F Kennedy Blvd., Philadelphia, philachristmas.com

Franklin Square

Head on down to Franklin Square for the last installment of Santa Saturdays. Kiddos can hang out with Kris Kringle right by the famous Franklin Fountain in a heated pavilion while also enjoying milk and cookies and hearing some of his entertaining stories. Guests must purchase tickets beforehand.

Dec. 22, 4 pm- 5 pm, Franklin Square, 200 N 6th St., Philadelphia, $20, historicphiladelphia.org

Macy's

On the second floor of the giant shopping center guests can walk through Dickens’ Village, where the Charles Dickens classic A Christmas Carol comes to life. But that's not the only attraction, families can head to SantaLand where Santa lives and is ready to pose for some festive shots. After snapping pictures with Old Saint Nick, be sure to check out the famous light show that happens every hour at the store. A great spot if you are looking to get photos with Santa in Philadelphia.

Now- Dec. 24, store hours, Macy's, 1300 Market St., Philadelphia, l.macys.com/philadelphia-pa

Peddler's Village

The gorgeous Peddler's Village becomes a wonderland during the holiday season, especially in Giggleberry Fair where you can take pictures with Santa himself. This weekend is the last weekend to snap a picture and even enjoy a breakfast buffet with the big man in red and his wife Ms. Claus as well. After having the snapshot taken you can even get it decorated with garland and glitter.

Dec. 22-23, times vary, 2400 Street Rd, New Hope, peddlersvillage.com