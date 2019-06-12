Piazza Pod Park is finally open

If you’ve strolled around Northern Liberties lately, you may have noticed a 33-foot-tall, 13,000-pound robot from Burning Man towering over you and giving a friendly wave. That massive robot is the centerpiece in Post Brothers’ latest mixed-use community destination, Piazza Pod Park. The park just opened last week, and already Philadelphians have flocked to the space to check out the retail spaces, art, fitness components, entertainment and more.

“The Piazza is the very heart and soul of this ever-evolving neighborhood that continues to grow and expand at record pace,” said Post Brothers CEO Mike Pestronk, in a release. “We are proud to present Northern Liberties with an exciting new community space at Piazza Pod Park. Post Brothers is thrilled to bring a renewed energy back to the area — and together light the spark for great things to come. We are proud to partner with some of Philadelphia’s very best small businesses and restaurants.”

Piazza Pod Park is truly distinctive, from the unique setup to the eclectic vendors and one-of-a-kind entertainment — it’s a first for the City of Brotherly Love. The pods in the park range in size and color depending on what the pod holds. The two-level enclosed and climate-controlled pod at the center of the park holds a tasty dining spot, a rooftop deck with spectacular views, entertainment and of course, Beebot the robot. Other pods (the vessels range from 10 to 40 feet in length) hold some delicious food vendors such as Spread Bagelry, Tiki Tako, Craft Beer Concepts Inspired by BRU Craft & Wurst, Essen Bakery, French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods, Empanada Box, Mama Maria’s Italian Ice and Dim Sum House’s Lil’ Sum Sum — all of whom are featuring some items that are exclusive to the park.

French Toast Bites by Lokal Artisan Foods

Thirsty for more? Piazza Pod Park has plenty of beverage pods including Urban Village Brewing Company, Wine Bar by Urban Village Brewing Company and Craft Cocktail Concepts Inspired by Blume, who are also featuring cocktail creations only available at the park such as their White Whiskey Mango Margarita and Espresso Colada.

Trying all of the indulgent food and drinks is definitely worth it, but the park also offers another pod that will make enjoying all of the treats a bit easier: Fit Academy, owned by Osayi Osunde. According to the release, Osunde is a certified, well-known personal trainer and Fit Academy was even named April’s “Studio of the Month” by Philadelphia Magazine’s Be Well division. Philadelphians can expect to get hard-hitting and beneficial workouts at Fit Academy’s pod as well as a one-of-a-kind experience.

Other miscellaneous pods include Tildie’s Toy Box, offering gender-neutral toys and books plus creatively stimulating opportunities for kids, and the Nursing Pod, offering two private rooms with air-conditioning, a comfortable rocker, changing table, sink and soothing warm decor.

Philadelphians can also check out the Think Cube Installation, Playground (with a dog park!) and entertainment areas. The Think Cube is made of 185 interconnected water-storage containers, features 100,000 LEDs and is 800 feet long. According to the release, Think Cube shows the unity of the community by inviting all to stroll along the path bound and illuminated by the two rows of cubes, creating a public space to be appreciated by neighbors and visitors alike. The playground area is perfect for kids with a climbing sculpture, a special kids’ hideaway house, rocking horses and more equipment coming soon, while the music and entertainment stage will feature special events all year round, including music concerts, performances and more.

Piazza Pod Park is located at 1069 Germantown Ave. and is open every day from 7 a.m. to noon.