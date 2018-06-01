PHOTOS: PIFA 2018 Gala

The Philadelphia International Festival of the Arts (PIFA) kicked off 2018 programming with a black-tie gala at the Kimmel Center.
Guests were treated to pop-up performances by the West Philadelphia Orchestra, a dragon performance from the Kimmel Center’s ShowStoppers students and more.
They also enjoyed a cocktail party that was followed by a sit-down dinner by Garces.
After dinner, there was a performance in Verizon Hall by Toshi Reagon.
Proceeds from the PIFA gala benefit the Kimmel Center’s free arts education programs for K-12.
Former PA governor Ed Rendell and David L. Cohen of Comcast were the co-chairs this year.
