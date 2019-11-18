Need some help getting the big dinner ready for Turkey Day? Metro has got you covered. Here are the top spots in Philly to pre-order for Thanksgiving.

The top spots in Philly to pre-order for Thanksgiving 2019

Cake Life Bake Shop

The popular Fishtown bakeshop is offering a delicious variety of pies, cakes and other desserts for Thanksgiving. Mouthwatering options include salted caramel apple pie, pumpkin pie, chocolate pecan pie, apple bourbon cake, pumpkin maple cake, funfetti cake, cranberry swirl cheesecake, gluten-free flourless chocolate cake, biscuits, cornbread loaf and the must-try stuffin’ loaf. All baked goods range from serving up to 8-12 people depending on the item and can be pre-ordered online, in the store, or over the phone (215-278-2580). Orders must be placed by Sunday, Nov. 24th at 5 pm to guarantee pick up from Tuesday, Nov. 26th through Thanksgiving Day. However, if you end up missing the order deadline you are not completely out of luck. Cake Life will also have a limited selection of cakes, pies and pastries available in the shop for purchase on a first-come, first serve basis from Tuesday, Nov. 26th through Nov. 28.

1306 Frankford Ave., cakelifebakeshop.com

Vanilya

It’s time to satisfy your sweet tooth for the food-filled holiday. Vanilya Bakery is offering an assortment of delicious bite-sized desserts for just $4 a piece if ordered ahead. Options include vanilla pannacotta with candied butternut squash and spiced walnuts, pumpkin mousse with cinnamon Chantilly cream and pumpkin seed brittle, and cranberry-orange trifles. The bakery will also be offering pies that can be pre-ordered and picked up, any interested Philadelphian can call Vanilya for more information.

1611 E Passyunk Ave., vanilyabakery.com

Red Owl Tavern

The Old city hotspot is kicking off another November with their Month of 1000 Pies benefitting a great cause. Guests can pick up freshly baked cranberry-apple streusel and pumpkin pies for just $12 or grab two for $20. According to the release, ROT will donate the equivalent of a pie for every pie sold to Philabundance, the local nonprofit devoted to driving hunger from Philadelphia and the Delaware Valley region. Guests can call Red Owl Tavern to place an order and then can stop in to pick up the pies from the Grab ’N’ Go at the front of the restaurant.

433 Chestnut St., redowltavern.com

Metropolitan Bakery

Metropolitan Bakery is pulling all of the stops out for a Turkey Day feast. Guests can have their pick of chocolate flourless cake, chocolate layer cake, cranberry pear linzer tart, double crust caramelized apple pie, pumpkin custard tart, gingerbread pound cake, pumpkin chocolate chip pound cake, pumpkin pecan cranberry bread, herbed fougasse with sea salt and corn bread available for pre-order. According to a release, special order deadlines are 1 pm Monday, Nov. 25th for Wednesday, Nov. 27th and 1 pm Tuesday, Nov. 26th for Thursday, Nov. 28th. Orders may be placed in person or over the telephone, and all orders must be pre-paid at the Rittenhouse or University City locations.

262 S 19th St. and 4013 Walnut St., metropolitanbakery.com

Jet Wine Bar

Thanksgiving may be known for the incredible food, but what most Philadelphians know is that the alcohol is just as important (holidays, am I right?). That’s where Jet Wine Bar’s new wine-to-go-program comes in offering a wide variety of choices that pair perfectly with a Turkey Day dinner. For the first time ever, guests can pick up two different Thanksgiving-themed three-packs of wines to go for just $80. Each pack compliments the different popular dinner dishes deliciously and guests can ask which is the best fit by calling (215)735-1116 or by stopping in Jet Wine Bar to order in person. Orders must be made before Tuesday, Nov. 19 and can be picked up between Friday, Nov. 23 and Wednesday, Nov. 27.

1525 South St., jetwinebar.com

Lil Pop Shop

It’s time to get your sweet tooth on for Thanksgiving with Lil Pop Shop’s special selection of house-made pies. Guests can pre-order from an assortment of tasty choices including pumpkin, pecan and brandied fig, cherry rosewater, apple crumble with salted caramel, and cranberry curd in a gluten-free oat almond crust by 9 pm on Sunday, Nov. 24th to make their holiday truly memorable. Orders can be made through their online store, via email (info@lilpopshop.com), over the phone (215-222-5829) or on-site at their two store locations.

229 S. 20th St. and 265 S 44th St., lilpopshop.com

Weckerly’s

If you are looking to bring a treat that is as unique as it is sweet to your holiday dinner, look no further. Weckerly’s Ice Cream is offering up adorable and specially made turkey ice cream sandwiches for Thanksgiving. The sweet treat is made with maple bourbon graham cookies with festive iced ‘feathers’ - and your choice of vanilla or pumpkin pecan ice cream. These delightful treats are available for pre-order until Nov. 24th on Weckerly’s website, and during the week of Nov. 18th, Weckerly’s will also have them available for purchase in limited quantities at their shop.

9 W Girard Ave., weckerlys.com

Weavers Way Co-op

Weavers Way Co-op has everything you need for a truly delicious Thanksgiving meal with local turkeys, pies and homemade sides. Philadelphians can pre-order fresh turkeys from Esbenshade, Koch’s and Empire Kosher for naturally raised and antibiotic-free choices, along with plenty of side options ranging from $99.99 for four people and $199.99 for eight. Side options include herb-roasted turkey breast, turkey gravy, mashed potatoes, apple sage stuffing, roasted brussels sprouts and cranberry pear relish. There is also an option for a full vegan spread that feeds up to 8 people for $79.99. Be sure to also check out their local pie selection from My House Pies in Swarthmore with delicious options including apple caramel walnut, pear cranberry and pecan. All pies are available for online order, and orders of four or more pies get a discount.

559 Carpenter Ln, weaversway.coop