P’unk Burger is offering special Girl Scout Cookie treats for the rest of the month

If you are in a mid-March slump, P'unk Burger has something special for you. For the remainder of the month, Philadelphians can head to this East Passyunk hotspot to indulge in four new hand-dipped milkshakes all inspired by the ever-popular Girl Scout Cookie treats. But that's not all, also during March local Girl Scout troops will be selling cookies outside of P’unk Burger, and all quarters from the arcade located inside the restaurant will also be 100% donated to the Girl Scouts of Eastern Pennsylvania’s Girl Experience and Outreach Programming.

“Supporting the Girl Scouts, especially during Women’s History Month, is so important to me as a female business owner and a mother of six girls with another baby on the way,” said P'unk Burger owner Marlo Dilks in a release. “Anything that helps girls realize their potential is worth investing in. In today’s climate, we have to do all we can to prop up and empower girls to give them the tools to break the glass ceiling and achieve their dreams. I am so fortunate to be on East Passyunk with 55 other female-owned businesses. I want to inspire the next generation of leaders, business owners, and entrepreneurs.”

Any cookie-loving Philadelphian can head to the popular eatery through March 31 to take their tastebuds on a sweet ride. Hand-spun milkshake options include toasted coconut and caramel sea salt (made with vanilla ice cream, chocolate drizzle, toasted coconut, caramel, sea salt and Caramel deLites cookie pieces), campfire s'mores (made with vanilla ice cream, Nutella, marshmallow, graham cracker and S’mores cookie), chocolate peanut butter and jelly (made with peanut butter ice cream, Nutella, grape jelly with crushed Peanut Butter Patties) and mint cookie (made with vanilla ice cream, fresh mint leaves, crushed Thin Mint cookies and a chocolate drizzle).

Any adult who wants a little extra treat with their already delicious milkshake can add a shot of booze as well. According to the press release, a dark spiced rum will bring out the vanilla and coconut flavors of the toasted coconut and caramel concoction, a chocolate whiskey will enhance the sweet marshmallow and chocolate flavors of the s’more, an Irish whiskey like Tullamore Dew is spicy enough to not be overpowered by the mint in the shake for the mint cookie, and a barrel-aged rum or a vanilla flavored vodka will bring out the salty and sweet notes of both the peanut butter and the chocolate shake. P'unk Burger is BYOB so feel free to bring whatever "extra" ingredients you need for your delicious dessert.

The Girl Scouts will be available out and about on weekends selling cookies outside of P'unk Burger throughout the duration of March. All of your favorite cookies will be available for purchase, and if you want more simply head inside to grab a shake.

P'unk Burger is located at 1823 Passyunk Ave., Philadelphia. To learn more visit punkburger.com.