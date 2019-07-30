Indulge in some self care with these drinks inspired by the Fab 5

Cake Life has five specialty drinks created in honor of the "Queer Eye" hosts. PHOTO: Provided

It’s all about taking a few minutes for yourself.

The "hero" transformation experts from Netflix’s “Queer Eye” are currently filming in Philly for their upcoming season, due to air in 2020. The Fab 5 have been spotted visiting restaurants and stores throughout the city (including La Colombe’s flagship cafe and Cry Baby Pasta), but one Fishtown bakery hopes to catch the attention of the show’s famous hosts.

Cake Life (1306 Frankford Ave) is known for their decadent specialty cakes as well as their more casual cafe where you can buy a variety of pastries and coffee. Behind the pastry cases, an illustrated menu lists drink specials created in honor of Jonathan Van Ness, Karamo, Tan France, Bobby Berk and Antoni Porowski.

“We are all ‘Queer Eye’ super fans here,” said manager Chrissy Tomasco. “We would love nothing more than to have the Fab 5 come to our shop, and not even for the cameras. We just want to shower them with love, pastries and cake.”

Try one of these specialty drink and pastry pairings for a peak self care experience.

Struggs to Func - Bobby Berk

Get in the mood to design and freshen up a space like Bobby with this sparkling orange and matcha beverage. Pair it with a honey shortbread cookie topped with violet sugar, pistachios and dried raspberries. The drink was inspired by a cocktail Berk made on the show, and this combination is the perfect blend of summer flavors.

The Gorg - Jonathan Van Ness

A "cinnamon toast crunch" latte is a nod to JVN's love for cinnamon and coffee. Pair with a flaky plain croissant for a fabulous breakfast.

The Zaddy - Karamo

“Karamo talks about how much he loves Coca-Cola, so we honored his drink choice by creating a float,” said Tomasco.



The cherry and cola float is a treat on its own, but adding a sour cherry hand pie forms a happy duo.

Black & Tanni - Tan France

A serious caffeine boost is needed to pay tribute to the energetic Tan. The Black & Tanni is a cold brew and chai float to help you present the best version of yourself. Splurge on a baklava kouign-amann ice cream sandwich to for the perfect sweet and spicy balance.

The French Tuck - Antoni Porowski

The food expert's favorite midnight snack is a salted caramel chocolate bar, so sip on Cake Life's salted caramel latte to bring a little more enjoyment to your life. For the chocolate element, Tomasco pairs this drink with a chocolate chip walnut cookie that gets a sprinkle of sea salt before baking.