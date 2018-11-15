All of the restaurants offering specials to the Philadelphia Marathon runners

To celebrate the marathon local restaurants and bars are offering specials all weekend long; from an electrolyte brew perfect for post-race sipping to marathon-themed wine flights, here is everywhere that is offering specials to the Philadelphia Marathon runners.

Philadelphia Brewing Co.

The Philadelphia Brewing Co. is offering Philadelphia Marathon runners a special refreshment after they tackle the 26.2-mile course. On Nov. 18, at the Peacock Room, Electrolyte pints (made with Himalayan salt and apricots) will be offered for just $4 all day long for all runners who present their bibs. This pale ale contains more electrolytes than your average beer, making it the perfect post-race beverage.

2440 Frankford Ave., philadelphiabrewing.com

Jet Wine Bar

The popular chic wine watering hole is offering marathon-themed wine flights along with facts on the historic race and marathon records overall. The flight will feature refreshing wines such as a German Riesling and a New Zealand Gamay Noir for $14 ($12 for runners).

1525 South St., jetwinebar.com

Urban Farmer

The popular eatery located in the Logan Hotel is offering all marathon runners who present their bib a complimentary Victory beer (well deserved). Pair the beer with one of Urban Farmer's savory dishes for the perfect post-race meal.

1850 Benjamin Franklin Pkwy., urbanfarmerphiladelphia.com

Ocean Prime

The luxury steakhouse is offering a savory deluxe burger and manhattan combo. Runners who present their bib can indulge in a Cheeseburger and OP Manhattan, boasting Woodford Reserve, Carpano Antica Vermouth, Nonino Amaro, Rosemary Grapefruit and Peppercorn Bitters for only $20. Ocean Prime will open at 4 p.m. on Sunday.

124 S 15th St., ocean-prime.com

CO-OP

CO-OP, located in The Study Hotel is congratulating half marathon and full marathon runners with specials all weekend long. Half Marathon runners who present their bib on Saturday, November 17th, will receive 13.1 percent off their bill, while Philadelphia Marathon runners who present their bib on Sunday, November 18th will receive 26.2 percent off their bill.

20 S 33rd St., coopphilly.com

Joe’s Steaks + Soda Shop

Marathoners who show their bib on Nov. 18 can enjoy a delicious and savory large cheesesteak for only $7.50. Pair the cheesesteak with an indulgent milkshake for the ultimate post-run victory meal.

1 W Girard Ave., 6030 Torresdale Ave., joessteaks.com

Milkboy

Milkboy knows what Philadelphia Marathon runners really want after a long run. For all runners who present their bib, the center city spot is offering a citywide with Victory Czech Pilsner and a shot of Rittenhouse Rye for only $9.

1100 Chestnut St., milkboyphilly.com