Local Philly retailers are offering enticing online specials

Non-essential stores, for the time being, are shut down, but that doesn't mean that you can't still indulge in some services or specials being offered while social distancing. So while on the couch, surf the net and buy yourself something special—we could all use a little material pick-me-up right about now.

Wax + Wine

Wax + Wine may not be open for business to foot traffic at this time, but that doesn't mean that you can't plan ahead for the future. The popular destination offers Philadelphians a unique experience to make their very own candles from start to finish. The venue is also BYOB so guests can bring their favorite bottle(s) of wine, beer or bubbly and also snacks (wine, cheese and candles should be your new favorite trio.) To help plan for your future visit, Wax + Wine will be offering a free $35 gift card with the purchase of a $45 gift card for the whole month of March.

1034 Pine St., waxandwine.com

Fashion Statement

Fashion Statement's Brick and Mortar store in Bryn Mawr may be closed, but Philadelphians can still receive some of their enticing offerings during this time (they can deliver to the city.) Those ready to make some purchases while social distancing can shop online via Fashion Statement's website or Instagram (@shopfashionstatement) to get same day delivery and free shipping. As a bonus, everything, including new arrivals will be 20% off.

1039 West Lancaster Ave., Bryn Mawr, shopfashionstatement.com

Kin Boutique

Who says you can't shop till you drop while self-isolating? Philadelphians can peruse all of Kin Boutique's offerings from a variety of enticing brands online and treat themselves to something special. During this precarious time, Kin will be offering curbside pick-up, personal delivery and free shipping—but that's not all. Follow Kin on Instagram @shopkinboutique and check out their stories to keep up on their sales. Kin will also be donating 10% of all Instagram sales to Philabundance to help families in need of food at this time. Kin will take payment through Venmo or over the phone, and those interested can also DM them on Instagram.

1014 Pine St., shop-kin.com

Duross & Langel

Duross & Langel soap makers may be closed to the public for foot traffic, but will still be offering their enticing goods 24/7 through their online store. Once ordered, Philadelphians can choose from either in-store pick-up or delivery Wednesday through Sunday from 11 a.m.- 3 p.m.

117 South 13th St., durossandlangel.com

Simitri

The retailer is now offering an enticing special for their online purchases with their $125 and under-collection exclusively available through their website. The collection includes an enticing variety of headbands and bags as well. Philadelphians can also check Simitri's website and Instagram, @SIMITRIDESIGNS for specials and sales during this time to help keep our shopping spirits up.

simitridesigns.com

NINObrand

NINObrand is offering a deal that really is almost too good to be true. According to a release, NINObrand will be extending their holiday gift card offer during this time: Buy a $1,000 gift card to use online or in person (by appointment only) for only $500. The gift card will be valid until 12/25/20 and the $500 gift cards can be purchased through March 30. If you're interested in shopping in person as well, you can also set a time for the future to get your shopping fix in through their website.

333 S. 20th St., ninobrand.com

Lotasi Jewelry

This one doesn't need a lot of explanation, the deal is just that good. Lotasi will be offering 50% off of their entire site for the time being. So if you were thinking about indulging in some new hardware, now is the time.

lotasijewels.com