Revivalist Spirits teamed up with four Philly eateries to benefit Philabundance

Most Philadelphians love their cocktails, especially with gin, and now every libation lover can sip on a refreshing concoction while helping a good cause. Throughout the month of September, look for pay-what-you-wish gin cocktails from Revivalist Spirits in select BYO hot spots around the City of Brotherly Love.

Revivalist teamed up with Elwood in Fishtown, Branzino in Rittenhouse, On Point Bistro in Point Breeze and Chlöe in Old City to feature the unique gin pours throughout every weekend this month, and the revenue from the pay-what-you-wish cocktails will directly benefit Philabundance during Hunger Action Month.

“We’re very excited for the opportunity to not only partner with four really impressive restaurants in Philadelphia, but also to do so while helping to raise money for Philadelphians in need,” said Revivalist Spirits National Sales Director Scott Avellino in a release.

Revivalist will be showcasing their popular Botanical Gin collection in two specialty compositions designed by 13th Street Cocktails. The “Fire & Ice” basil gimlet cocktail is perfect for spice lovers and will feature Revivalist’s Dragon Dance Jalapeno Gin, lime cordial and basil leaves. If your tastebuds call for something a little sweeter, try sipping on their “Autumn Apple Spice” cocktail, made with Revivalist’s Harvest Expression Gin, ginger beer and apple cider.

“We’ve been working with 13th Street Cocktails to develop these delicious gin drinks, and I think people will be really impressed when they taste what we have to offer,” said President and CEO of Revivalist Spirits, Don Avellino in a release. “We’re looking forward to these weekends in September, and being able to do something to benefit Hunger Action Month makes these collaborations even better.”

Hunger Action Month is a nation-wide movement aimed to take action on the hunger crisis in America, and with Philabundance being Delaware Valley’s largest hunger-relief organization, these cocktails could not be poured at a better time.

Both cocktails will be available at Elwood (1007 Frankford Ave) from Sept. 6-7, Branzino (261 S. 17th St.) from Sept. 13-14, On Point Bistro (1200 Point Breeze Ave.) from Sept. 20-21 and Chlöe (232 Arch St.) from Sept. 27-28.

The flavorful cocktails will only be available this month at the select spots, and both concoctions will be offered to thirsty Philadelphians for a pay-what-you-wish cost. To learn more about the cocktails and Revivalist Spirits, visit 13thstreetcocktails.com and revivalistspirits.com; to learn more about Philabundance, visit philabundance.org.