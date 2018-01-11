Rob Thomas and his Sidewalk Angels Foundation

Rob Thomas has already made the world a more melodic place with hits like “Smooth,” “3AM” and “If You’re Gone,” but the Matchbox 20 singer is also making the world a better place through his Sidewalk Angels Foundation.



For the seventh year in a row, Thomas will perform three sold-out shows at the Borgata’s Music Box in Atlantic City to raise money for the organization, which provides funding for over 20 no-kill animal shelters around the country.



“My wife (Marisol) and I started it,” he says. “We’ve been able to raise millions of dollars and help new organizations get started. Our whole idea is to keep our bottom line as small as we can so we can help other organizations get off the ground.”



The couple has two rescue dogs themselves and Thomas stresses that people need to be made more aware of the amount of responsibility that comes with owning pets.

“It really comes down to a new level of evolution as far as the understanding you have of the relationship between you and the animals,” he says. “You need to look at them as sentient beings with feelings and emotions.”



As far as the shows go, Thomas says to expect an acoustic, storyteller vibe.



“This time we have a four-piece [band] instead of a three-piece — we have the drummer from Antigone rising playing with us as well,” he says. “It’s a mix of solo material, matchbox, covers — sometimes I play new songs I’m working on for new records. It’s become a favorite night for us and our fans.”



And what’s next for Thomas? He’s getting ready to record new solo material.



“I’m doing stuff with Butch Walker and Benny Blanco — songwriter extraordinaire. We’ve worked together in the past,” he reveals. “It’s really just about trying to find the right producer for the right songs.”



While the shows are sold out for this weekend, you can still make a donation to support the Sidewalk Angels Foundation at sidewalkangelsfoundation.org.