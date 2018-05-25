PHOTOS: Sail Philadelphia 2018 begins

Did you see the Tall Ships come into Penn's Landing yesterday?

The Parade of Tall Ships 2018 was yesterday and Sail Philadelphia continues all weekend. | HughE Dillon

On Thursday, May 24, Sail Philadelphia 2018 kicked off with a cruise on the Delaware River aboard the Spirit of Philadelphia.

Attendees got to see stunning views of the Tall Ships docking for the Memorial Day Weekend festivities.

In addition to seeing the Tall Ships, attendees also enjoyed a lunch buffet and entertainment onboard.

Sail Philadelphia continues all weekend long, and visitors can enjoy the waterfront festival, tours of the ships, as well as 90-minute and 120-minute Sail Away cruises.

Were you at the kickoff event? Check out our photos by HughE Dillon.

For more information, visit: sailphiladelphia.org.

