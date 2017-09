Samuel L. Jackson is in Philly filming "Glass." Getty Images

CBS Philly reports that Samuel L. Jackson was spotted dining out in Center City last night at Jane G’s restaurant, located at 1930 Chestnut Street.

The actor is in town filming M. Night Shyamalan’s new movie, “Glass,” along with Bruce Willis, who was also spotted a few days ago at Irish Pub 20th Street.

According to celebrity photographer, HughE Dillon, Jackson ordered a mango salad and a black bean- style lamb.

